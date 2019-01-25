SOCIETY

3 performing and visual arts events in LA this weekend

Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?

We've rounded up three artsy events around Los Angeles this weekend that will scratch your cultural itch, from a surreal entertainment act to a live reading of a new musical.
---

Major Entertainer + Longmont Potion Castle





Enjoy the onstage spectacle of Major Entertainer and Longmont Potion Castle. Major Entertainer is a professional entertainer who has opened for Neil Hamburger and Eric Andre. Longmont Potion Castle is a surrealist prank caller who has been making prank calls in Los Angeles and Colorado for over 30 years. The doors open at 9:30 p.m. This event is for ages 18 and over.

When: Friday, January 25, 10-11:30 p.m.
Where: Dynasty Typewriter, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Dystopia by Tyrone Layne





New Zealand artist Tyrone Layne's latest solo show is "Dystopia" at de Plume gallery. The art in this exhibition draws on themes of pollution and our overindulgent society. The pieces tend toward pure abstraction, with splashes of color and figurative and landscape elements.

When: Saturday, January 26, 7-10 p.m.
Where: de Plume, 5564 Hollywood Blvd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

LiveRead@SDA - MODERN





Attend a live concert-style reading of "Modern," a musical by Selda Sahin and Derek Gregor, best known for country and pop songwriting. The musical follows the Rumspringa experiences of a group of Amish teenagers deciding whether to stay in the church or leave. The live read is the culmination of LiveRead@SDA, a weeklong workshop experience in the USC School of Dramatic Arts.

When: Saturday, January 26, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Tommy's Place - USC, 3601 Trousdale Parkway.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
