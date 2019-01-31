SOCIETY

3 primo electronic music events in Los Angeles this weekend

Photo: Yvette de Wit/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to bliss out to EDM this weekend? From a Jamiroquai-themed dance party to a one-year anniversary party for an underground music scene events group, this weekend's concert lineup offers EDM fans plenty to enjoy.

Canned Heat: A Jamiroquai Party





DJs This is Nala and Maikol bring Jamiroquai's hits to the dance floor at the L'Affaire Musicale and Orlove Entertainment's Canned Heat party. Enjoy a rotation of the greatest disco and funk songs. Doors open at 9 p.m.

When: Friday, February 1, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: 1720, 1720 E. 16th St.
Admission: Free (RSVP Before 10 p.m.); $10 (Guaranteed Entrance)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

1LIFE presents The Red Party: ft. DJ Alexander





1LIFE Festival celebrates co-producer Dante Red's birthday. DJ Alexander will spin the beats at The Belasco Theater. Wear red and dance the night away. Guests are encouraged to make a donation to support The Trevor Project, which is devoted to protecting and supporting LGBTQ youth ages 25 and under. This event is for ages 21 and over.

When: Friday, February 1, 10 p.m.-4 a.m.
Where: The Belasco Theater, 1050 S. Hill St.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to RSVP

Catalyst One-Year Anniversary: Noir





Catalyst is celebrating one year of bringing prime techno and EDM-focused events to the Los Angeles underground scene. This event is for ages 21 and over.

When: Friday, February 1, 10 p.m.-3 a.m.
Where: Treehouse Rooftop Lounge, 686 N. Spring St.
Admission: Free (Before 11 p.m.); $20 (General Admission - Tier 1). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
