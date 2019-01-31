3 primo electronic music events in Los Angeles this weekend

Canned Heat: A Jamiroquai Party

Looking to bliss out to EDM this weekend? From a Jamiroquai-themed dance party to a one-year anniversary party for an underground music scene events group, this weekend's concert lineup offers EDM fans plenty to enjoy.DJs This is Nala and Maikol bring Jamiroquai's hits to the dance floor at the L'Affaire Musicale and Orlove Entertainment's Canned Heat party. Enjoy a rotation of the greatest disco and funk songs. Doors open at 9 p.m.Friday, February 1, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.1720, 1720 E. 16th St.Free (RSVP Before 10 p.m.); $10 (Guaranteed Entrance)1LIFE Festival celebrates co-producer Dante Red's birthday. DJ Alexander will spin the beats at The Belasco Theater. Wear red and dance the night away. Guests are encouraged to make a donation to support The Trevor Project, which is devoted to protecting and supporting LGBTQ youth ages 25 and under. This event is for ages 21 and over.Friday, February 1, 10 p.m.-4 a.m.The Belasco Theater, 1050 S. Hill St.FreeCatalyst is celebrating one year of bringing prime techno and EDM-focused events to the Los Angeles underground scene. This event is for ages 21 and over.Friday, February 1, 10 p.m.-3 a.m.Treehouse Rooftop Lounge, 686 N. Spring St.Free (Before 11 p.m.); $20 (General Admission - Tier 1). More ticket options available.