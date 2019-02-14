3 top electronic music events in Los Angeles this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Skyspace "City Lights" ft. Marques Wyatt & Patricio
Join Deep-LA and Bender for a nebulous dance party held in OUE Skyspace's 1,000-foot-high open-air observation deck. The music lineup features DJs Marques Wyatt and Patrico.
The festivities will also include a yoga pre-party, rides on the "skyslide" and reike, tarot and aura readings, alongside tasty snacks.
When: Friday, February 15, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: OUE Skyspace LA, 633 W. Fifth St., Floors 69 and 70
Admission: $27 (Party (10pm to 2am) 1st release); $37 (Yoga + Party (8pm to 2am))
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
b2u 1 YEAR ANNIVERSARY: EPISODE 6
B2u will be hosting a musical showcase this Friday that aims to raise awareness for mental health. The night's lineup is yet to be announced.
When: Friday, February 15, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: CATCH ONE, 4067 W. Pico Blvd.
Admission: Free (Before 10 p.m.); $10 (Presale)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Fuse 10: A Decade of Rave
Fuse, a prominent music label and worldwide event host, will be presenting its tenth anniversary celebration this Saturday. The party will feature label founder Enzo Siragusa alongside Archie Hamilton and Seb Zito.
When: Saturday, February 16, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: 1720 E 16th St, 1720 E. 16th St.
Admission: $30
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---
This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.