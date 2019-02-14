SOCIETY

3 top electronic music events in Los Angeles this weekend

Photo: Aditya Chinchure/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to bliss out to electronic music this weekend? From a sky-high concert to a Fuse anniversary celebration, this weekend's concert lineup offers EDM fans plenty of excitement.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Skyspace "City Lights" ft. Marques Wyatt & Patricio





Join Deep-LA and Bender for a nebulous dance party held in OUE Skyspace's 1,000-foot-high open-air observation deck. The music lineup features DJs Marques Wyatt and Patrico.

The festivities will also include a yoga pre-party, rides on the "skyslide" and reike, tarot and aura readings, alongside tasty snacks.

When: Friday, February 15, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: OUE Skyspace LA, 633 W. Fifth St., Floors 69 and 70
Admission: $27 (Party (10pm to 2am) 1st release); $37 (Yoga + Party (8pm to 2am))

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

b2u 1 YEAR ANNIVERSARY: EPISODE 6





B2u will be hosting a musical showcase this Friday that aims to raise awareness for mental health. The night's lineup is yet to be announced.

When: Friday, February 15, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: CATCH ONE, 4067 W. Pico Blvd.
Admission: Free (Before 10 p.m.); $10 (Presale)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Fuse 10: A Decade of Rave




Fuse, a prominent music label and worldwide event host, will be presenting its tenth anniversary celebration this Saturday. The party will feature label founder Enzo Siragusa alongside Archie Hamilton and Seb Zito.

When: Saturday, February 16, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: 1720 E 16th St, 1720 E. 16th St.
Admission: $30

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineLos Angeles
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Spielberg, Gaga sign get-well card for Ruth Bader Ginsburg
4 intriguing film events in Los Angeles this weekend
Latino and Arab students celebrate multiculturalism
More Society
Top Stories
Shooting reported near synagogue in Fairfax
Southern California storm brings heavy rainfall Thursday
Newport Beach triple homicide: Man who went to ER arrested
VIDEO: Rain transforms Burbank road into raging river of mud
VIDEO: Rain-swollen creek inches toward homes in Lake Elsinore
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at DTLA Metro station
SoCal storm: Rockslide strikes cars in Malibu
VIDEO: Trabuco Creek overflows across bridge amid rain
Show More
SoCal storm: Heavy rain soaks San Gabriel Valley foothills
PCH closed in Huntington Beach amid heavy rain, high winds
American kids adopting British accents after watching 'Peppa Pig'
Altadena: Missing 11-year-old girl found safe
Jussie Smollett attack: Police questioning 2 persons of interest
More News