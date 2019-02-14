3 top electronic music events in Los Angeles this weekend

Skyspace "City Lights" ft. Marques Wyatt & Patricio

b2u 1 YEAR ANNIVERSARY: EPISODE 6

Fuse 10: A Decade of Rave

Looking to bliss out to electronic music this weekend? From a sky-high concert to a Fuse anniversary celebration, this weekend's concert lineup offers EDM fans plenty of excitement.---Join Deep-LA and Bender for a nebulous dance party held in OUE Skyspace's 1,000-foot-high open-air observation deck. The music lineup features DJs Marques Wyatt and Patrico.The festivities will also include a yoga pre-party, rides on the "skyslide" and reike, tarot and aura readings, alongside tasty snacks.Friday, February 15, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.OUE Skyspace LA, 633 W. Fifth St., Floors 69 and 70$27 (Party (10pm to 2am) 1st release); $37 (Yoga + Party (8pm to 2am))B2u will be hosting a musical showcase this Friday that aims to raise awareness for mental health. The night's lineup is yet to be announced.Friday, February 15, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.CATCH ONE, 4067 W. Pico Blvd.Free (Before 10 p.m.); $10 (Presale)Fuse, a prominent music label and worldwide event host, will be presenting its tenth anniversary celebration this Saturday. The party will feature label founder Enzo Siragusa alongside Archie Hamilton and Seb Zito.Saturday, February 16, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.1720 E 16th St, 1720 E. 16th St.$30---