3 top film events in Los Angeles this weekend

Looking to kick back and enjoy a fresh film this weekend?

When it comes to movies, there's plenty to get you off the couch. From "Pan's Labyrinth" to "South Park: Bigger, Louder & Uncut," read on for the weekend's top film events to add to your calendar.
'Pan's Labyrinth' in 35mm at Vista Theatre





Tonight: The Secret Movie Club presents a midnight screening of Guillermo Del Toro's "Pan's Labyrinth" in 35mm. The film, screening in Spanish with English subtitles, is known for combining elements of horror, science fiction, coming-of-age stories and war drama into a visual masterpiece.

When: Friday, Jan. 11, 11:59 p.m.- Saturday, Jan. 12, 2:29 a.m.
Where: Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Dr.
Admission: $12.75-$36.75
'Kusama: Infinity' with director Q&A at The Los Feliz 3





Enjoy a screening of Heather Lenz's "Kusama: Infinity." The documentary tells the short of 89-year-old artist Yayoi Kusama, who is known for creating stunning infinity mirror rooms. Following the screening, the club will host a Q&A session with the director, Heather Lenz, and a conversation on gender equity in the arts.

When: Saturday, Jan. 12, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Where: The Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave.
Admission: $10 -$15
'South Park: Bigger, Longer & Cut' in 35mm at Vista Theatre





There's no better time to watch "South Park: Bigger, Longer & Cut" than midnight. Presented in 35mm by the Secret Movie Club, the crass animated musical comedy centers on the exploits of four foul-mouthed elementary school friends.

When: Saturday, Jan. 12, 11:59 p.m.- Sunday, Jan. 13, 2:29 a.m.
Where: Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Dr.
Admission: $12.75-$20
