3 top music events in Los Angeles this weekend

Photo: Austin Neill/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Los Angeles. From a jazz duo to a night of experimental electronic music, here are the local shows worth checking out this weekend.

Mattson 2





Jazz duo Mattson 2 bring their unique, multi-layered compositions to the Lodge Room Highland Park. Known for their signature suits and distinct sound, the pair has performed with countless jazz greats and toured the world, honing their craft.

When: Friday, January 11, 8 p.m.
Where: Lodge Room Highland Park, 104 N. Ave. 56
Admission: $15 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

CITY OF SOUND: Silent Empire I Release Show





City of Sound, known for their new-age anthem rock sound, celebrates the release of "Silent Empire I." Attendees will receive a download code for the album. Alt-pop artist East Of Eli (singer-songwriter Nathan West) will open the show with new songs from his project, "To You It May Concern." This event is ages 18 and over.

When: Friday, January 11, 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Where: El Cid, 4212 Sunset Blvd.
Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Mutate Episode 2





Mutate Episode 2 is a night of experimental electronic music featuring musical artists Da Moth, Freddy Todd, Toadface, Stosu and Player Dave. This event is for ages 21 and over.

When: Saturday, January 12, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: 6555 Hollywood Blvd.
Admission: $20 (Pre-Sale); $25 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
