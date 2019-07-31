Society

VIDEO: 3-year-old boy falls from balcony, neighbors use blanket to save him

By ABC7.com staff
A three-year-old boy in China was saved by a group of neighbors after falling from a balcony in China.

Video showed the boy was clinging to the edge of a balcony. He tried to get himself back up, but his feet kept slipping.

The neighbors spotted him and gathered down below, forming a circle and holding out a blanket.

The toddler plunges toward the pavement and falls straight into the blanket.

Fortunately, he landed safely.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyneighborfalltoddlerchinabalcony collapse
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sepulveda Basin fire contained after charring 7 acres
FACT CHECK: Night 1 of Democratic presidential debate
Debates: Sanders, Warren clash with moderates over 'Medicare for All'
Inglewood football stadium 75% complete
Simi Valley police seeking indecent exposure suspect
SoCal vacationers jump ship after boat catches fire
I.E. man seeking citizenship remains in Mexico after admitting marijuana use
Show More
L.A. city leaders focus on combating human trafficking
Cameron Boyce's death a result of epilepsy: Coroner
Special puppy with 'mustache' looking for forever home
Monrovia kidnapping suspect in custody after standoff in DTLA
L.A. reinstates ban on overnight residential parking for homeless
More TOP STORIES News