4 can't-miss film and entertainment events in Los Angeles this weekend

Looking for a bit of entertainment this weekend?When it comes to entertainment culture, there's plenty to keep you busy, from a cult classic screening to a movie premiere. Read on for the top events to add to your calendar.---Come enjoy the latest live musical comedy mashup from Jessica McKenna and Zach Reino, hosts of the "Off Book" podcast. Join them as they record a completely improvised musical live, accompanied by keyboardist Scott Passarella and special guest and former "SNL" cast member Taran Killam.Friday, Sept. 7, 8-9:30 p.m.Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.$15 general admission; $20 at the doorLet's do the time warp again!Returning to the Vista Theatre for the first time since 1983, "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" is back courtesy of your friends at the Nerds Like Us film series.Full-fledged audience participation is encouraged and consider dressing in character: there may be a prize for the best look.Friday, Sept. 7, 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive.$12.50Looking to develop a career in television writing?Check out these two event fundraisers organized by The CineStory Foundation: "Building a Show from the Ground Up" and "Building your Career from the Ground Up."Showrunners and creators include Mark Fergus (The Expanse), Sarah Shapiro (Unreal), Elle McLeland (Transparent) and Ian Williams (Election Night), to name a few.Saturday, Sept. 8, 1-4:30 p.m.Club Cobra, 10937 Burbank Blvd..$60Be among the first to view the brand-new flick "Another Plan From Outer Space," a sci-fi adventure with the look and feel of a 1950s sci-fi movie with a few twists.A Q&A with the cast, producers and director will follow the show, along with an after party (location to be announced soon).Saturday, Sept. 8, 6:30-10:30 p.m.251 S Main St.$12