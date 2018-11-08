4 cool film events to check out in Los Angeles this weekend

Short film screenings and award ceremony

'Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers' at the Vista Theatre

Make a film in a day with MTS

Film Outside the Frame at LMU

Looking to kick back and catch a fresh film this weekend?When it comes to movies, there's plenty to get you off the couch. From an action-packed midnight showing to short film screenings, read on for the weekend's top film happenings to add to your calendar.---This Saturday, NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) in conjunction with the Producers Guild of America (PGA) present a screening event celebrating the Make Your Mark weekend shorts competition.The event opens to a red carpet reception, followed by a screening of the top 10 short films, an award ceremony, food and drinks.Saturday, Nov. 10, 6:30-11 p.m.South Park Center, 1139 S. Hill St..$15The battle for Middle Earth is about to begin.Swing by the Vista Theatre for a midnight screening of Peter Jackson's 2002 epic "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers" -- a 35mm, thrilling sequel that follows Frodo Baggins as he continues his journey to the lands of Mordor with The One Ring.Saturday, Nov. 10, 11:59 p.m.- Sunday, Nov. 11, 3 a.m.Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive.$12.75 budget special. More ticket options available.Interested in filmmaking? Here is your opportunity. MTS invites you to make a film in a day, culminating in an evening party where you'll see your creations on the big screen.The full-day event will cover pitch ideas, storyboard and planning, along with filming and post-production.Sunday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.WeWork La Brea, 925 N. La Brea Ave.FreeLast but not least, come check out the next generation of filmmakers at the new LMU Playa Vista campus.Select student nominated films will be showcased on multiple screens throughout the facility, with a reception and award ceremony to follow soon after.Sunday, Nov. 11, 12-5:30 p.m.LMU Playa Vista Campus, 12105 W. Waterfront Drive, Floor 2.Free