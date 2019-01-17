SOCIETY

4 cool film, media and entertainment events in Los Angeles this weekend

Photo: Denise Jans/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking for a bit of entertainment this weekend?

When it comes to entertainment culture, there's plenty to keep you busy, from an entertainment industry mixer to an animated double feature. Read on for the top meetups to add to your calendar.
---

Let's Connect! Entertainment Industry Mixer





Let's Connect Entertainment Industry Mixer is an opportunity to mingle, network and hang out with figures from the film, music and entertainment industry. You could win a complimentary cocktail or appetizer in the business card draw. This free event is for ages 21 and over.

When: Friday, January 18, 5-8 p.m.
Where: The Parlor, 7250 Melrose Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Def Comedy Jam Throwback




Comedian and actor Evan Lionel hosts The Def Jam Comedy Throwback. The featured lineup includes Roger Rod, Marc Howard, Galit Levy and more comedians who were all featured on the original HBO "Def Comedy Jam" show. There is a two drink minimum per person.

When: Friday, January 18, 7-10 p.m.
Where: The J Spot Comedy Club, 5581 W. Manchester Ave.
Admission: $10 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Hollywood Connect: A Navigation Session





Learn the ins and out of maneuvering your way through Hollywood at the Navigation Sessions workshop.

Hosted by actor, writer and producer Shun Lee and actress Raychel McKelvy, this workshop brings industry professionals together to relay valuable tip and tricks, answer questions and create networking connections.

When: Saturday, January 19, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Where: Netflix, 5808 W. Sunset Blvd.
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

35mm LOONEY TUNES & THE MUPPET MOVIE Matinee at the Vista, Los Feliz





Treat yourself and the whole family to a morning animated double feature in 35mm. The Secret Movie Club presents five Looney Tunes cartoons directed by famed animator and filmmaker Chuck Jones, followed by the first Muppet Movie from 1979.

When: Saturday, January 19, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Where: Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Dr.
Admission: $20 (Adult). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
