4 cool performing and visual arts events in Los Angeles this weekend

Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?We've rounded up four artsy events around Los Angeles this weekend that will scratch your cultural itch, from a Valentine's Day edition of Eliot Glazer's Haunting Renditions show to Lorelei Ramirez's gallows humor.---Eliot Glazer's Haunting Renditions takes bad pop songs and transforms them into sweeping ballads. For this Valentine's Day edition, he is joined by Este Haim of the band Haim. The stage show, based on a web series of the same name, takes place monthly in either New York or Los Angeles. Glazer has written for "Broad City," "New Girl," "Younger" and more. This event is for ages 18 and over.Friday, February 8, 8-9:30 p.m.Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.$15Comedian Andy Kindler hosts a stand-up show featuring his funny friends. Featured comedians include Anthony Jeselnik, Jermaine Fowler, Beth Stelling and J. Elvis Weinstein. The show is for ages 18 and over.Friday, February 8, 10-11:30 p.m.Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.$10 (Advanced); $15 (At The Door)The Valentine's Paper Arts Festival features local artisans and vendors showcasing ways to up your Valentine's game. From letterpress cards and calligraphers to the opportunity to type a Valentine's Day message on a beautiful vintage typewriter, this free festival has all you need to shower someone with affection.Saturday, February 9, noon-4 p.m.Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.FreeLorelei Ramirez is a New York artist, writer and comedian. ALIVE! (for now) is a comedy special that seeks to unsettle and rattle the audience through morbid humor. Ramirez hosts a monthly variety show of a similar kind in New York called NOT DEAD YET.Sunday, February 10, 10-11:30 p.m.Lyric Hyperion Theatre & Cafe, 2106 Hyperion Ave.$10