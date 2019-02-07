SOCIETY

4 cool performing and visual arts events in Los Angeles this weekend

By Hoodline
Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?

We've rounded up four artsy events around Los Angeles this weekend that will scratch your cultural itch, from a Valentine's Day edition of Eliot Glazer's Haunting Renditions show to Lorelei Ramirez's gallows humor.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Eliot Glazer's Haunting Renditions w/ Este Haim





Eliot Glazer's Haunting Renditions takes bad pop songs and transforms them into sweeping ballads. For this Valentine's Day edition, he is joined by Este Haim of the band Haim. The stage show, based on a web series of the same name, takes place monthly in either New York or Los Angeles. Glazer has written for "Broad City," "New Girl," "Younger" and more. This event is for ages 18 and over.

When: Friday, February 8, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.
Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Andy Kindler's Particular Show




Comedian Andy Kindler hosts a stand-up show featuring his funny friends. Featured comedians include Anthony Jeselnik, Jermaine Fowler, Beth Stelling and J. Elvis Weinstein. The show is for ages 18 and over.

When: Friday, February 8, 10-11:30 p.m.
Where: Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.
Admission: $10 (Advanced); $15 (At The Door)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

You're Just My Type: A *Free* Valentine's Paper Arts Festival





The Valentine's Paper Arts Festival features local artisans and vendors showcasing ways to up your Valentine's game. From letterpress cards and calligraphers to the opportunity to type a Valentine's Day message on a beautiful vintage typewriter, this free festival has all you need to shower someone with affection.

When: Saturday, February 9, noon-4 p.m.
Where: Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Lorelei Ramirez: Alive! (for now)





Lorelei Ramirez is a New York artist, writer and comedian. ALIVE! (for now) is a comedy special that seeks to unsettle and rattle the audience through morbid humor. Ramirez hosts a monthly variety show of a similar kind in New York called NOT DEAD YET.

When: Sunday, February 10, 10-11:30 p.m.
Where: Lyric Hyperion Theatre & Cafe, 2106 Hyperion Ave.
Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
