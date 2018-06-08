4 festive community events in LA this weekend

LA Sanitation's Discover Recycling open house

Looking to get out and about in the community this weekend?From an immersive art walk to a strawberry-filled festival, there's plenty of cultural and community events on tap all around Los Angeles. Read on for a rundown.---Learn more about residential recycling at LA Sanitation's South LA Yard open house.Held just six times a year, the open house teaches residents of all ages proper recycling techniques. Attendees will see for themselves how trash trucks operate through live demonstrations, tour the facilities, and enjoy recycling games and free refreshments.Community members can also drop off used tires, plant a sapling to take home as they learn about composting, or adopt a fruit or shade tree while supplies last.Saturday, June 9, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.LA Sanitation's South LA Yard, 786 S. Mission RoadFreeThe NoHo ArtWalk is back for its second annual run. Stretching from the North Hollywood Pedestrian Plaza, along the sidewalks of Lankershim Boulevard, to the The Art Institute of California - Hollywood, the art walk is poised to offer access to more than 60 visual artists, eight DJs, two stages and one dance battle.A few of the festival's collaborators: the art collective Noise Revolt, the online radio station Activate LA, and the traveling house music and visual art pop-up Space Brains.Saturday, June 9, 4-8 p.m.NoHo Plaza, 5223 Lankershim Blvd.FreeHead down to Inner-City Arts to revel in support of equal access to arts education for local children and teens.Expect an immersive evening full of art installations and live music on the organization's rooftop -- including a performance by Grammy-nominated singer Mayer Hawthorne, and DJ sets by Mark Ronson and KCRW's Travis Holcombe. You'll also dine on bites and sip beverages by the likes of Cassell's Hamburgers, Guerrilla Tacos, Everson Royce Bar and other local restaurants and bars.Saturday, June 9, 6 p.m.- Sunday, June 10, 12 a.m.Inner-City Arts, 720 Kohler St.$50Indulge in all things strawberry at the Balboa Strawberry Festival this Sunday. Attendees will enjoy access to all sorts of strawberry treats, food trucks, a beer and wine garden, and live music.For $15 each, children can also access a bounce house, arts and crafts, and other fun activities.Sunday, June 10, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.16953 Ventura Blvd.Free general admission; $15 for children's activity wristbands