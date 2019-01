4 great music events in Los Angeles this weekend

The Paranoias

If you love to take advantage of the music offerings near you, this weekend offers several great reasons to leave the house.From heavy metal to EDM, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.---On Saturday, catch The Paranoia's at Cafe Club Fais Do-Do. More bands will be announced.Saturday, Jan. 19, 8 p.m.Cafe Club Fais Do-Do, 5257 W. Adams Blvd.$10Also on Saturday, head over to Catch One for some heavy metal. Born for Burning presents Haunt, Idle Hands and Hellfire.Saturday, Jan. 19, 8 p.m.Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.$12You can opt for being surprised on Saturday too. The Wasted Gang will present a specially curated show featuring a secret line-up. This is an 18-and-over event.Saturday, Jan. 19, 9 p.m.The Belasco Theater, 1050 S. Hill St.$10On Sunday, catch Estonian-American DJ umru and guests at Catch One. "Having almost come out of nowhere, the young musician has been celebrated as an exciting and fresh new voice to come out of a stagnated Soundcloud generation," according to Matt Moen on papermag.com. Sunday, Jan. 20, 9 p.m.Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.$15 (General Admission)