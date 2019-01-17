4 great music events in Los Angeles this weekend

From heavy metal to EDM, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
The Paranoias
On Saturday, catch The Paranoia's at Cafe Club Fais Do-Do. More bands will be announced.
When: Saturday, Jan. 19, 8 p.m.
Where: Cafe Club Fais Do-Do, 5257 W. Adams Blvd.
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Born For Burning Presents: Haunt, Idle Hands, Hellfire
Also on Saturday, head over to Catch One for some heavy metal. Born for Burning presents Haunt, Idle Hands and Hellfire.
When: Saturday, Jan. 19, 8 p.m.
Where: Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.
Admission: $12
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Riddim Attacks: Wasted Presents
You can opt for being surprised on Saturday too. The Wasted Gang will present a specially curated show featuring a secret line-up. This is an 18-and-over event.
When: Saturday, Jan. 19, 9 p.m.
Where: The Belasco Theater, 1050 S. Hill St.
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
umru + friends
On Sunday, catch Estonian-American DJ umru and guests at Catch One. "Having almost come out of nowhere, the young musician has been celebrated as an exciting and fresh new voice to come out of a stagnated Soundcloud generation," according to Matt Moen on papermag.com.
When: Sunday, Jan. 20, 9 p.m.
Where: Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.
Admission: $15 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets