4 great music events in Los Angeles this weekend

Photo: Belasco Theatre/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you love to take advantage of the music offerings near you, this weekend offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From heavy metal to EDM, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

The Paranoias





On Saturday, catch The Paranoia's at Cafe Club Fais Do-Do. More bands will be announced.

When: Saturday, Jan. 19, 8 p.m.
Where: Cafe Club Fais Do-Do, 5257 W. Adams Blvd.
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Born For Burning Presents: Haunt, Idle Hands, Hellfire




Also on Saturday, head over to Catch One for some heavy metal. Born for Burning presents Haunt, Idle Hands and Hellfire.

When: Saturday, Jan. 19, 8 p.m.
Where: Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.
Admission: $12
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Riddim Attacks: Wasted Presents





You can opt for being surprised on Saturday too. The Wasted Gang will present a specially curated show featuring a secret line-up. This is an 18-and-over event.

When: Saturday, Jan. 19, 9 p.m.
Where: The Belasco Theater, 1050 S. Hill St.
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

umru + friends





On Sunday, catch Estonian-American DJ umru and guests at Catch One. "Having almost come out of nowhere, the young musician has been celebrated as an exciting and fresh new voice to come out of a stagnated Soundcloud generation," according to Matt Moen on papermag.com.

When: Sunday, Jan. 20, 9 p.m.
Where: Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.
Admission: $15 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
