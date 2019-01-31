4 great performing and visual arts events in Los Angeles this weekend

We've rounded up four artsy events around Los Angeles this weekend that will scratch your cultural itch, from a performer's showcase to comedian Cameron Esposito.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Performer's Paradise Second Edition
L.A.LIME--the LA social networking, events and apparel organization--presents the second Performer's Paradise. Featuring talented entertainers from around Los Angeles, it will be a night of fun, entertainment and networking for everyone.
When: Friday, February 1, 8 p.m.-midnight
Where: Echoes on Pico, 5025 Pico Blvd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
Selene Luna - Pretty Special
Join comedian Selene Luna for her one-woman comedy show, "Pretty Special." Selene finds the laughs of being a little person and shares her life experience being married to a "normal-sized" man. The performance will be filmed live for a stand-up special, the first for a female little person comedian. Margaret Cho, whose "The Cho Show" reality series featured Selene, will direct the special.
When: Saturday, February 2, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Renberg Theatre, 1125 N. McCadden Pl.
Admission: $20 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Dessart: A Taste of All Kinds of Art Exhibition
"Dessart: A Taste of All Kinds of Art" celebrates visual art in all of its mediums. The event will feature live body painting, live spray painting and live musical performances. Arrive early to receive a free dessert or an enamel pin. Three raffle winners will win a case of GT Kombucha. There will be more giveaways and desserts for sale. Note that while this is an all-ages event, the art is not censored. Twenty percent of event proceeds will go to the Debbie Allen Dance Academy.
When: Saturday, February 2, 7-11 p.m.
Where: 939 E. 31st St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
Dynasty Tonight Presents Cameron Esposito
Stand-up comedian Cameron Esposito headlines Dynasty Typewriter. Esposito's autobiographical humor tackles topics, including LGBTQ issues, social issues and feminism. Her comedy special, "Rape Jokes," came out in June 2018 on her website; she donated proceeds from downloads to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN). This event is for ages 18 and over. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.
When: Saturday, February 2, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: Dynasty Typewriter, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.
Admission: $15 (General Admission (Pre-Sale))
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets