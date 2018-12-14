4 intriguing comedy shows in Los Angeles this weekend

Holidaze! with Bob Odenkirk, Jermaine Fowler and more

Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?We've rounded up four events around Los Angeles this weekend that will scratch your comedy itch, from a comedy show benefit for the community of Paradise to an all-ages show.---Enjoy talented comedians and help people in need. This comedy show will benefit the community of Paradise, California, which has been devastated by the California wildfire. Among the performers are Bob Odenkirk, Jermaine Fowler, Nick Thune and Eliza Skinner. This event is for those ages 18 and over.Friday, December 14, 7-10 p.m.Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.$15-$20Experience the hilarity and spectacle of an Indian wedding with The Indian Wedding Show. This show combines song and dance as it tells the story of Sangeet night, or Musical Night, which celebrates the union of the couple and their families.Friday, December 14, 7-8:30 p.m.The Three Clubs, 1123 Vine St.$10Comedian Andre Hyland plays Jesse Miller, self-proclaimed Hollywood insider-turned-late-night talk show host, in this comedy show. Jesse interviews comics, actors and more to hilarious effect. Tonight's guests include Kate Berlant, Nick Thune and J.D. Dillard. This event is for those ages 18 and over.Friday, December 14, 10-11:30 p.m.Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.$10-$15Check out family-friendly stand-up comedy from Jaime Kennedy, Drew Lynch ("America's Got Talent") and Sarah Tiana (Comedy Central) at this all-ages comedy show. It's the last comedy show of 2018 from Cool Beans Comedy, which produces live comedy shows, comedy training classes and more.Saturday, December 15, 8-9:30 p.m.The Pico Theatre, 10508 Pico Blvd.$18-$25