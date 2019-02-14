4 intriguing film events in Los Angeles this weekend

Akira Kurosawa's "Ikiru" Matinee

Looking to kick back and catch a fresh film this weekend?When it comes to movies, there's plenty to get you off the couch. From Akira Kurosawa's "Ikiru" to screenings of Oscar-nominated short films, read on for the weekend's top film happenings to add to your calendar.---This Saturday, the Vista Theatre will be screening Akira Kurosawa's "Ikiru." The film explores themes of existentialism and morality through the story of a Tokyo bureaucrat who learns he has only six months to live.Saturday, February 16, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive.$12.75 (Budget Special); $15.50 (Student/Military/Senior (w/valid ID)). More ticket options available.The Warner Grand Theatre will be screening the year's best short documentaries this Saturday. The showcase includes Ed Perkins' "Black Sheep," Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman's "End Game," Skye Fitzgerald's "Life Boat" and more.Saturday, February 16, 6:30-9:30 p.m.The Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. Sixth St.$10Catch up with Jesse and Celine in Richard Linklater's third installment of the Before trilogy. The film joins the couple nearly two decades after their first meeting as they tackle the hurdles, resentment and woes of marriage.Saturday, February 16, 11:59 p.m.- Sunday, February 17, 2:29 a.m.Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive.$12.75 (Budget Special); $15.50 (Student/Military/Senior (w/valid ID)). More ticket options available.The Warner Grand Theatre will also be hosting a showcase of 2018's best live-action short films this Sunday. The screening includes Rodrigo Sorogoyen's "Madre," Jeremy Comte's "Fauve" and Marianne Farley's "Marguerite," among others.Sunday, February 17, 6:30-9:30 p.m.Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. Sixth St.$10---