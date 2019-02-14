SOCIETY

4 intriguing film events in Los Angeles this weekend

Photo: Erik Witsoe/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to kick back and catch a fresh film this weekend?

When it comes to movies, there's plenty to get you off the couch. From Akira Kurosawa's "Ikiru" to screenings of Oscar-nominated short films, read on for the weekend's top film happenings to add to your calendar.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Akira Kurosawa's "Ikiru" Matinee





This Saturday, the Vista Theatre will be screening Akira Kurosawa's "Ikiru." The film explores themes of existentialism and morality through the story of a Tokyo bureaucrat who learns he has only six months to live.

When: Saturday, February 16, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Where: Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive.
Admission: $12.75 (Budget Special); $15.50 (Student/Military/Senior (w/valid ID)). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

2019 Oscar Nominated Short Film: Documentary Shorts





The Warner Grand Theatre will be screening the year's best short documentaries this Saturday. The showcase includes Ed Perkins' "Black Sheep," Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman's "End Game," Skye Fitzgerald's "Life Boat" and more.
When: Saturday, February 16, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: The Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. Sixth St.
Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Richard Linklater's "Before Midnight"





Catch up with Jesse and Celine in Richard Linklater's third installment of the Before trilogy. The film joins the couple nearly two decades after their first meeting as they tackle the hurdles, resentment and woes of marriage.

When: Saturday, February 16, 11:59 p.m.- Sunday, February 17, 2:29 a.m.
Where: Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive.
Admission: $12.75 (Budget Special); $15.50 (Student/Military/Senior (w/valid ID)). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Oscar Nominated Live Action Shorts





The Warner Grand Theatre will also be hosting a showcase of 2018's best live-action short films this Sunday. The screening includes Rodrigo Sorogoyen's "Madre," Jeremy Comte's "Fauve" and Marianne Farley's "Marguerite," among others.

When: Sunday, February 17, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. Sixth St.
Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineLos Angeles
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Spielberg, Gaga sign get-well card for Ruth Bader Ginsburg
3 top electronic music events in Los Angeles this weekend
Latino and Arab students celebrate multiculturalism
More Society
Top Stories
Shooting reported near synagogue in Fairfax
Southern California storm brings heavy rainfall Thursday
Newport Beach triple homicide: Man who went to ER arrested
VIDEO: Rain transforms Burbank road into raging river of mud
VIDEO: Rain-swollen creek inches toward homes in Lake Elsinore
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at DTLA Metro station
SoCal storm: Rockslide strikes cars in Malibu
VIDEO: Trabuco Creek overflows across bridge amid rain
Show More
SoCal storm: Heavy rain soaks San Gabriel Valley foothills
PCH closed in Huntington Beach amid heavy rain, high winds
American kids adopting British accents after watching 'Peppa Pig'
Altadena: Missing 11-year-old girl found safe
Jussie Smollett attack: Police questioning 2 persons of interest
More News