4 music events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this weekend

All Night Party: Reggaeton Room + Hip Hop Room at The Reserve

D.A.N.C.E. ft. UFFIE

BOOMBOX 6th Annual Native Tongues Appreciation Night

EveryTing Spicy

If you love to take advantage of the music offerings near you, this weekend offers several great reasons to leave the house.From reggaeton to hip-hop and more, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.---The All Night Party at The Reserve offers the best of two musical worlds. Groove to reggaeton in one room and get down to hip-hop in another. This event is for ages 21 and over. RSVP to get a discounted admission price at the door before 11 p.m.Friday, January 4, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.The Reserve, 650 S. Spring St.RSVP for discounted admissionGet your groove on at D.A.N.C.E. Singer-songwriter, rapper and DJ Uffie and musical artist JoelattheDisco will perform songs by LCD Soundsystem, Justice, Felix Da Housecat, MSTRKRFT, Daft Punk and more.Saturday, January 5, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.Echoplex, 1154 Glendale Blvd.Free (w/ RSVP Before 10 p.m.); $10 (Guaranteed Entry)BOOMBOX returns for the first Saturday of the month. Special guests Mr. Choc and Platurn bring the night's hip-hop beats to the 6th Annual Native Tongues Appreciation Night. RSVP for discounted admission before 11 p.m.Saturday, January 5, 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m.Grand Star Jazz Club, 943 N. Broadway.RSVP for discounted admissionEveryTing Spicy brings together DJ Enroute, DJ Rampage Global and DJ Skighwalker, with special guest DJ Krossfyah Sound. Hosted by Tanya Carter, it's going to be a hot night.Saturday, January 5, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.Los Globos, 3040 Sunset Blvd.$10 (Early Admission); $15 (General Admission)