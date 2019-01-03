SOCIETY

4 music events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this weekend

Photo: Kevin Horstmann/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you love to take advantage of the music offerings near you, this weekend offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From reggaeton to hip-hop and more, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

All Night Party: Reggaeton Room + Hip Hop Room at The Reserve





The All Night Party at The Reserve offers the best of two musical worlds. Groove to reggaeton in one room and get down to hip-hop in another. This event is for ages 21 and over. RSVP to get a discounted admission price at the door before 11 p.m.

When: Friday, January 4, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: The Reserve, 650 S. Spring St.
Admission: RSVP for discounted admission

Click here for more details, and to RSVP

D.A.N.C.E. ft. UFFIE




Get your groove on at D.A.N.C.E. Singer-songwriter, rapper and DJ Uffie and musical artist JoelattheDisco will perform songs by LCD Soundsystem, Justice, Felix Da Housecat, MSTRKRFT, Daft Punk and more.

When: Saturday, January 5, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Echoplex, 1154 Glendale Blvd.
Admission: Free (w/ RSVP Before 10 p.m.); $10 (Guaranteed Entry)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

BOOMBOX 6th Annual Native Tongues Appreciation Night





BOOMBOX returns for the first Saturday of the month. Special guests Mr. Choc and Platurn bring the night's hip-hop beats to the 6th Annual Native Tongues Appreciation Night. RSVP for discounted admission before 11 p.m.

When: Saturday, January 5, 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Grand Star Jazz Club, 943 N. Broadway.
Admission: RSVP for discounted admission

Click here for more details, and to RSVP

EveryTing Spicy





EveryTing Spicy brings together DJ Enroute, DJ Rampage Global and DJ Skighwalker, with special guest DJ Krossfyah Sound. Hosted by Tanya Carter, it's going to be a hot night.

When: Saturday, January 5, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Los Globos, 3040 Sunset Blvd.
Admission: $10 (Early Admission); $15 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineLos Angeles
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
5 notable films worth checking out in Culver City this week
The 5 best movies screening around Pasadena this week
Don't miss these 4 top-rated movies screening around Los Angeles
More Society
Top Stories
Couple jumps out window in Garden Grove apartment fire
Chinatown water main break floods streets, parking lots
Man left in critical condition following attack at NoHo bus stop
Teen returns from cruise with mystery illness, now she's blind
House cat found with screwdriver protruding from head
Brooklyn boy dies from apparent reaction to smell of fish
48 diamond bracelets accidentally mailed to Mississippi man
Body found in burnt-out car in East Los Angeles
Show More
Blood pressure medications recalled over cancer concerns
China becomes first to land on moon's far side
Beyond Meat teams up with fast-food chains to sell plant-based items
Why social media could get in the way of a job
Officer opens fire on would-be robber at Eagle Rock Plaza
More News