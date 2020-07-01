OC beaches, including Huntington, Newport and Seal, to close for July 4

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Following in the steps of several other Southern California cities and counties, at least four Orange County beaches plan to close for all or part of the July 4 holiday weekend.
The OC closures now include Huntington Beach, Seal Beach, Laguna Beach and Newport Beach.
They are being made as the state sees a surge in coronavirus cases and health officials are urging people not to gather in large groups. The state is also ordering more closures of bars and other restaurants.
In Los Angeles and Ventura counties, beach closures for the weekend were made countywide, but in Orange County it has been left up to individual cities.
Huntington Beach city officials decided Wednesday night to close all city beaches, Huntington Harbor beaches, Sunset Beach, and the Pier on Saturday, July 4. City officials are still considering and working with neighboring cities to determine if they will also be closed on July 3 and July 5.
Seal Beach will begin closing beaches and amenities such as parking lots, bathrooms and volleyball courts starting Friday night. They will remain closed on July 4 and then reopen on Sunday, July 5 at sunrise.
"However, if it is believed the reopening will be detrimental to the health of the community, the City may elect to keep these areas closed until further notice," Seal Beach officials said in a written statement.
Laguna Beach announced on Tuesday that its beaches would be closed for the entire holiday weekend.
Newport Beach also will close its beach for the July 4th weekend.
The Newport Beach City Council initially said its beaches would stay open during the holiday weekend with increased patrols but shut them down with a 6-1 vote on Wednesday. The city beach will remain closed from 10 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. on Monday, July 5.
City fire officials had expressed concern during the meeting after announcing that two seasonal lifeguards tested positive for COVID-19. Twenty-three other individuals who were possibly exposed are in quarantine.
The chief of the Newport Beach Fire Department, which oversees the lifeguard division, noted that the necessary staffing for the weekend is there but warned that the city is risking further infection if the beaches were kept open.
"The concern is, I'll just put it bluntly, we can staff this weekend, we'll just be stretched pretty thin so if something does go awry over the next few days and we have more positive and we have to quarantine, then we're in some pretty severe draw-down levels," said Chief Jeff Boyle.
