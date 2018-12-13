4 performing and visual arts events to plan for in Los Angeles this weekend | Hoodline

We've rounded up four artsy events around Los Angeles this weekend that will scratch your cultural itch, from a unique museum exhibition to a dual author's book reading.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Enjoy happy hour at a museum
Friday evening, head over to the LA Institute of Contemporary Art for light refreshments and a happy hour tour of Royal Flush -- Chicago-born artist Nina Chanel Abney's first solo museum exhibition.
When: Friday, Dec. 14, 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, 1717 E. Seventh St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
A reading with Marci Vogel and Janet Fitch
On Saturday, swing by the Beyond Baroque Literary Arts Center for a special reading of Marci Vogel's new book "Death and Other Holidays" -- a winner of the inaugural Miami Book Fair/de Groot Prize. Author Janet Fitch (White Oleander) will join Vogel in celebration of the launch and recent win.
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 4-7 p.m.
Where: Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd.
Admission: $10 (General Admission). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
David Crabb performs at the Lyric Hyperion
The Lyric Hyperion Theatre presents "Us & Them & Me & You" -- a solo performance courtesy of writer, performer and storyteller David Crabb. The show will explore what it means to be alive, depressed and hopeful as an American in 2018 and how "we're pretty much all in the same boat."
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: Lyric Hyperion Theatre and Cafe, 2106 Hyperion Ave.
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Experience a festive museum holiday party
Last but not least, return to the Institute of Contemporary Art this Sunday for a family-friendly holiday event featuring art, music, workshops, festive food and drink.
When: Sunday, Dec. 16, 2-5 p.m.
Where: Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, 1717 E. Seventh St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets