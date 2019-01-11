4 performing and visual arts events to plan for in Los Angeles this weekend

The Art of the Silhouette at California African American Museum

Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?We've rounded up four artsy events around Los Angeles this weekend that will scratch your cultural itch, from creating silhouette art to a live podcast taping.---Bring the whole family to this hands-on workshop where participants will create silhouette art. Artist Dominique Moody uses silhouette art in her collection "A Family Treasure Found," part of the museum's "The Notion of Family" exhibition. This event is for ages five and over, but be sure to RSVP as space is limited.Sunday, Jan. 13, 1-3 p.m.California African American Museum, 600 State DriveFreeThis Sunday afternoon, the California African American Museum's monthly book club will discuss Toni Morrison's "Song of Solomon." CAAM's research librarian, Denise L. McIver, will lead the discussion.Sunday, Jan. 13, 3-4:30 p.m.California African American Museum, 600 State DriveFreeWild Horses (Erin Whitehead, Lauren Lapkus, Stephanie Allyne and Mary Holland) will delight the crowd with a long-form improv show this Sunday night. First, the group will chat with a special guest over wine. Then the comics will create an improv set based on the stories shared.Sunday, Jan. 13, 8-9:30 p.m.Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.$20-$25Celebrate one year of the Culture Kings podcast at a live taping this Sunday night. Each week on Culture Kings, comedians Jacquis Neal and Edgar Momplaisir tackle topics like sports, culture and comedy.At this anniversary event, the hosts will be joined by standup comedian Teresa Lee, special musical guests Open Mike Eagle and comedian Carl Tart, the returning third Culture King.Sunday, Jan. 13, 10-11:30 p.m.Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.$10-$15