5 choice hip-hop events in Los Angeles this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Party it up on Pico
This Friday night, head over to Catch One on Pico Boulevard for "LA's best hip-hop party" featuring performances by $tupid Young, Kalan.FrFr and more.
When: Friday, Nov. 9, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Nov. 10, 2 a.m.
Where: Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Trapicana at the Tree House Lounge
At Trapicana, attendees will be treated to hip-hop tunes, Afrobeats, dance hall and reggae as they party Caribbean style over at the Tree House Lounge.
Hosted by Nick Nuk'em and Emcee Classiq, the 21-and-over event will additionally offer bottle service and free entry before 11 p.m. (with RSVP).
When: Friday, Nov. 9, 10 p.m.- Saturday, Nov. 10, 2 a.m.
Where: Tree House Lounge, 686 N. Spring St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Echo Flex returns to the Echoplex
Echo Flex returns this Saturday to the Echoplex with 2000s-era hip-hop jams and special guest SoSuperSam -- a DJ and performing artist who hails from Los Angeles.
DJs will be featured on the smoking patio, along with photo opportunities and more.
When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 9 p.m.- Sunday, Nov. 11, 2 a.m.
Where: Echoplex, 1154 Glendale Blvd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Time for Recess with six spinning DJs
Six of the hottest DJs from across the world descend to The Venue on Wilshire Boulevard this Saturday night, for a spinning event with no musical limitations and complete creative freedom.
When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 9 p.m.- Sunday, Nov. 11, 2 a.m.
Where: The Venue, 3470 Wilshire Blvd., #B1.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Girls night out silent party in Beverly Hills
Last but not least, grab your tickets to a special "Girls Night Out" edition of the Millennium Age Silent Party, featuring hip-hop hits, R&B and more.
Attendees 21 and up will don wireless headphones, then turn them to various stations and boogie on the dance floor to their preferred DJ beats.
When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 9:30 p.m.- Sunday, Nov. 11 2 a.m.
Where: The District by Hannah An, 8722 W. Third St.
Admission: $12 (flash sale). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets