5 choice hip-hop events in Los Angeles this weekend

Looking for the top hip-hop events to check out this weekend? From a Caribbean-style LA party to spinning DJs, this weekend's event lineup offers plenty of options.---This Friday night, head over to Catch One on Pico Boulevard for "LA's best hip-hop party" featuring performances by $tupid Young, Kalan.FrFr and more.Friday, Nov. 9, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Nov. 10, 2 a.m.Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.$10At Trapicana, attendees will be treated to hip-hop tunes, Afrobeats, dance hall and reggae as they party Caribbean style over at the Tree House Lounge.Hosted by Nick Nuk'em and Emcee Classiq, the 21-and-over event will additionally offer bottle service and free entry before 11 p.m. (with RSVP).Friday, Nov. 9, 10 p.m.- Saturday, Nov. 10, 2 a.m.Tree House Lounge, 686 N. Spring St.FreeEcho Flex returns this Saturday to the Echoplex with 2000s-era hip-hop jams and special guest SoSuperSam -- a DJ and performing artist who hails from Los Angeles.DJs will be featured on the smoking patio, along with photo opportunities and more.Saturday, Nov. 10, 9 p.m.- Sunday, Nov. 11, 2 a.m.Echoplex, 1154 Glendale Blvd.FreeSix of the hottest DJs from across the world descend to The Venue on Wilshire Boulevard this Saturday night, for a spinning event with no musical limitations and complete creative freedom.Saturday, Nov. 10, 9 p.m.- Sunday, Nov. 11, 2 a.m.The Venue, 3470 Wilshire Blvd., #B1.FreeLast but not least, grab your tickets to a special "Girls Night Out" edition of the Millennium Age Silent Party, featuring hip-hop hits, R&B and more.Attendees 21 and up will don wireless headphones, then turn them to various stations and boogie on the dance floor to their preferred DJ beats.Saturday, Nov. 10, 9:30 p.m.- Sunday, Nov. 11 2 a.m.The District by Hannah An, 8722 W. Third St.$12 (flash sale). More ticket options available.