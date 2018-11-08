SOCIETY

5 choice hip-hop events in Los Angeles this weekend

Photo: Michael Afonso/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking for the top hip-hop events to check out this weekend? From a Caribbean-style LA party to spinning DJs, this weekend's event lineup offers plenty of options.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Party it up on Pico





This Friday night, head over to Catch One on Pico Boulevard for "LA's best hip-hop party" featuring performances by $tupid Young, Kalan.FrFr and more.

When: Friday, Nov. 9, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Nov. 10, 2 a.m.
Where: Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Trapicana at the Tree House Lounge





At Trapicana, attendees will be treated to hip-hop tunes, Afrobeats, dance hall and reggae as they party Caribbean style over at the Tree House Lounge.

Hosted by Nick Nuk'em and Emcee Classiq, the 21-and-over event will additionally offer bottle service and free entry before 11 p.m. (with RSVP).

When: Friday, Nov. 9, 10 p.m.- Saturday, Nov. 10, 2 a.m.
Where: Tree House Lounge, 686 N. Spring St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Echo Flex returns to the Echoplex





Echo Flex returns this Saturday to the Echoplex with 2000s-era hip-hop jams and special guest SoSuperSam -- a DJ and performing artist who hails from Los Angeles.

DJs will be featured on the smoking patio, along with photo opportunities and more.

When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 9 p.m.- Sunday, Nov. 11, 2 a.m.
Where: Echoplex, 1154 Glendale Blvd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Time for Recess with six spinning DJs





Six of the hottest DJs from across the world descend to The Venue on Wilshire Boulevard this Saturday night, for a spinning event with no musical limitations and complete creative freedom.
When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 9 p.m.- Sunday, Nov. 11, 2 a.m.
Where: The Venue, 3470 Wilshire Blvd., #B1.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Girls night out silent party in Beverly Hills





Last but not least, grab your tickets to a special "Girls Night Out" edition of the Millennium Age Silent Party, featuring hip-hop hits, R&B and more.

Attendees 21 and up will don wireless headphones, then turn them to various stations and boogie on the dance floor to their preferred DJ beats.

When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 9:30 p.m.- Sunday, Nov. 11 2 a.m.
Where: The District by Hannah An, 8722 W. Third St.
Admission: $12 (flash sale). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineLos Angeles
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
4 cool film events to check out in Los Angeles this weekend
Woman records mouse inside OC AMC theater
7-day planner
More Society
Top Stories
Thousand Oaks mass shooting: 13 dead, including gunman
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering Sgt. Ron Helus
Thousand Oaks shooting: Radio call of initial moments after massacre
Thousand Oaks shooter used .45-caliber handgun w/ extended clip
Hero saves as many as 30 during Thousand Oaks shooting
Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized after fracturing 3 ribs in fall
Body found on roof of Hollywood apartment building
Show More
Protesters arrested during Santa Monica rally over rejection of Prop 10
Man sits on edge of wall along 134 Fwy in Glendale
Crews rescue driver trapped in cramped van in Sherman Oaks
Suspect puts 'it's OK to be white' stickers at South Pasadena school
FBI serves warrant at Jose Huizar's Boyle Heights home
More News