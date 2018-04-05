5 Hottest Events In Los Angeles This Weekend

Our pals at Eventbrite clued us into five events that are totally trending, from a barbecue festival to a screening of a sci-fi classic. If you're looking to get out and about in the city this Thursday through Sunday, here's where you should go.
Get your barbecue on at Smokefest
Love barbecue? LA Ale Works will be hosting "four of the best BBQ pop-ups in LA": Bartz Barbecue, A's BBQ, Hayseed BBQ, and Oak Smoke BBQ. The selection will include brisket, pulled pork, beef ribs, pastrami beef ribs, pastrami, chicken wings, chicken sausage, pork sausage, pork ribs, pork belly burnt ends, turkey breast, and plenty of sides. Admission is free, but you can also purchase passes that cover beers or allow you to skip the line at a vendor of your choice. Kids and dogs are welcome, and Texas musician Teddy Long will play a set at 2pm.
The date: Saturday 4/7, 1-9pm
The location: Los Angeles Ale Works, 12918 Cerise Ave., Suite 383, Hawthorne
The price: General admission free with RSVP; $15 for "line pass"; $25 for "line pass" and two beers
Check out a "festival of extraordinary women"
Photo: Eventbrite
Produced in partnership with Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's foundation, this event with "creative collective" Queens of the New Age will feature an all-female lineup "producers, DJs, musicians, and multifaceted visual artists dedicated to education, empowerment, and creative expansion. Celebrate extraordinary women by immersing yourself in a day of family fun, featuring hands-on music education workshops, DJs, a live performance by the Grammy-nominated trio KING, and more."
The date: Sunday 4/8, noon-8pm
The location: California African American Museum, 600 State Dr., Los Angeles
The price: Free with RSVP
Hit up a food truck festival
Photo: Shutterstock
Mission Hills Christian Church is greeting spring by welcoming a flotilla of food trucks for a special festival. "There will be music, art, a petting zoo, and of course, great food from local food trucks! Everything is free, except purchasing food from a food truck or an item from one of our vendors."
The date: Saturday 4/7, 4-8pm
The location: 14941 Devonshire St., Los Angeles
The price: Free with RSVP; food and drinks for purchase
Crush a pint at the LA Beer Fest
Photo: Eventbrite
The 10th annual LA Beer Festival promises to be "even better" than last year's sold-out event, according to organizers. "The event will feature dozens of international and domestic beers, over a dozen food trucks (food sold separately) as well as live entertainment. General admission tickets include unlimited beer tastings with food sold separately; VIP tickets come with air-conditioned bathrooms and access to an indoor/outdoor event deck with limited beers/one-offs not available to general admission."
The date: Saturday 4/7, noon-3pm or 5-8pm
The location: Los Angeles Center Studios, 450 South Bixel St., Los Angeles
The price: $45 general admission, $80 VIP
Catch a midnight screening of 'Alien'
Photo: Eventbrite
"Made in 1979, Alien set the template for what much of 1980's SCI FI would be," say the organizers of this midnight screening of the Sigourney Weaver classic. "It manages the miraculous feat of being both one of the most fun, seat-of-your-pants horror movies ever made and one of the most visionary sci-fi movies put to screen, filled with one show-stopping sequence after another--including the 'no matter how many times you see it, you're never prepared for it' chest-bursting alien scene."
The date: Saturday 4/7, 11:59pm-2:30am
The location: Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Dr., Los Angeles
The price: $20 general admission, $15.50 for students and seniors, $32.75 for ticket with an original movie
