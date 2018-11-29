5 intriguing film events in Los Angeles this weekend

'La La Land' with The Montalban Rooftop Movies

Looking to kick back and enjoy a fresh film this weekend?When it comes to movies, there's plenty to get you off the couch. From a rooftop movie night to a 9.5-hour anthology screening, read on for the weekend's top film events to add to your calendar.---The Montalban Rooftop Movies presents "La La Land" with Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone this Friday night. Watch the movie on the rooftop of the 100-year-old Montalban Theatre while enjoying freshly popped popcorn, food from Umami Burger, and a selection of craft beers, wine, and mixed drinks. Doors open at 6 p.m. for concessions.Friday, Nov. 30, 8-11 p.m.The Montalban Theatre, 1615 Vine St.$18 for lounge seats; $50 for love seats for two with bottomless popcornJoin NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) for DocuSlate, its annual day-long documentary film festival featuring movies focusing on humanity in the face of adversity. Each series of film screenings is followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers, and the day concludes with an after-party.Saturday, Dec. 1, 9:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m.South Park Center, 1139 Hill St.$10 per film program; $25 for an all-access passThe Secret Movie Club presents a matinee screening of Brad Bird's "The Iron Giant" in 35mm. The movie, Bird's directorial debut in 1999, is about a young boy who discovers a huge iron giant, who has fallen from space in 1957. The boy's task: hide the "un-American" giant from the government.Saturday, Dec. 1, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive$12.75-$20Also this Saturday, the Secret Movie Club offers a midnight screening of Richard Donner's Lethal Weapon in 35mm. The movie stars Mel Gibson and Fanny Glover in a story about a soon-to-retire police officer who is paired with a grieving young cop who doesn't care if he lives or dies.Saturday, Dec. 1, 11:59 p.m.- Sunday, Dec. 2, 1:59 a.m.Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive$12.75-$20Director Alexander Kluge tackles the subject of ideological antiquity in this 9.5-hour screening, presented by the Goethe-Institut. The documentary anthology film is presented in German with English subtitles. Throughout its 570 minutes, Kluge explores the concept of ideological antiquity, inspired by Sergei Eisenstein's "unfulfilled plan" to film Marx's "Das Kapital."Guests are encouraged to bring pillows or cushions for comfort throughout the marathon screening.Sunday, Dec. 2, 12-9:30 p.m.Human Resources Los Angeles, 410 Cottage Home St.Free