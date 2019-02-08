5 music events to check out in Los Angeles this weekend

From guitarist Eric Tessmer to an R&B silent party, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
Eric Tessmer
Guitarist Eric Tessmer comes to the El Cid stage, with opening act Nancy Wilson. Tessmer was named 2017-2018 Best Guitarist at the Austin Music Awards. His most recent single, "Good So Bad," was released in October 2018.
When: Friday, February 8, 7-10 p.m.
Where: El Cid, 4212 Sunset Blvd.
Admission: $10
Alex Cameron & Roy Molloy: Take Care of Business
Australian musicians and business partners Alex Cameron, a singer-songwriter, and Roy Molloy, a saxophonist, bring their irresistible rock and roll duo act to Pico Union Project.
When: Friday, February 8, 8 p.m.
Where: Pico Union Project, 1153 Valencia St.
Admission: $25
Puss N Boots @ Lodge Room Highland Park
Powerhouse trio Puss N Boots comes to the Lodge Room Highland Park. Norah Jones, Catherine Popper and Sasha Dobson have been playing together as an alternative country band for over a decade. Their debut album, "No Fools, No Fun," was released in 2014.
When: Saturday, February 9, 7 p.m.
Where: Lodge Room Highland Park, 104 N. Ave. 56th.
Admission: $25
Safari (reggaeton - latin / hiphop - r&b night)
Get your groove on at Treehouse Rooftop Lounge for the Safari reggaeton and hip-hop party. Expect fun surprises from guest DJs. The dress code calls for no hats.
When: Saturday, February 9, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Treehouse Rooftop Lounge, 686 N. Spring St.
Admission: Free (RSVP); $5 (Early Bird - Guaranteed Entry); $15 (Skip The Line - Express)
Urban Fetes presents: SILENT "R&B WARS" PARTY LA
It's an Urban Fetes R&B silent party. Choose your favorite old school jams and new hits from three live DJs. This event is for ages 21 and over.
When: Saturday, February 9, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: The Marke, 3311 S. Main St.
Admission: $10 (Early Bird); $12 (2 Tickets for Price of 1 (Flash Sale)). More ticket options available.
