SOCIETY

5 music events to check out in Los Angeles this weekend

By Hoodline
If you love to take advantage of the music offerings near you, this weekend offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From guitarist Eric Tessmer to an R&B silent party, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Eric Tessmer





Guitarist Eric Tessmer comes to the El Cid stage, with opening act Nancy Wilson. Tessmer was named 2017-2018 Best Guitarist at the Austin Music Awards. His most recent single, "Good So Bad," was released in October 2018.

When: Friday, February 8, 7-10 p.m.
Where: El Cid, 4212 Sunset Blvd.
Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Alex Cameron & Roy Molloy: Take Care of Business





Australian musicians and business partners Alex Cameron, a singer-songwriter, and Roy Molloy, a saxophonist, bring their irresistible rock and roll duo act to Pico Union Project.

When: Friday, February 8, 8 p.m.
Where: Pico Union Project, 1153 Valencia St.
Admission: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Puss N Boots @ Lodge Room Highland Park





Powerhouse trio Puss N Boots comes to the Lodge Room Highland Park. Norah Jones, Catherine Popper and Sasha Dobson have been playing together as an alternative country band for over a decade. Their debut album, "No Fools, No Fun," was released in 2014.

When: Saturday, February 9, 7 p.m.
Where: Lodge Room Highland Park, 104 N. Ave. 56th.
Admission: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Safari (reggaeton - latin / hiphop - r&b night)





Get your groove on at Treehouse Rooftop Lounge for the Safari reggaeton and hip-hop party. Expect fun surprises from guest DJs. The dress code calls for no hats.
When: Saturday, February 9, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Treehouse Rooftop Lounge, 686 N. Spring St.
Admission: Free (RSVP); $5 (Early Bird - Guaranteed Entry); $15 (Skip The Line - Express)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Urban Fetes presents: SILENT "R&B WARS" PARTY LA





It's an Urban Fetes R&B silent party. Choose your favorite old school jams and new hits from three live DJs. This event is for ages 21 and over.

When: Saturday, February 9, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: The Marke, 3311 S. Main St.
Admission: $10 (Early Bird); $12 (2 Tickets for Price of 1 (Flash Sale)). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineLos Angeles
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
2 DTLA buildings to be considered for Historic-Cultural Monuments list
Young cancer patient sworn in as honorary police officer
Metro introduces program that allows transit users to rent your car
More Society
Top Stories
Deputies find stolen vehicle associated with Culver City missing infant
10-year-old boy shot in head on 15 Freeway in Phelan
Rain expected to hit parts of SoCal Friday night
City Hall to tackle rat infestation amid downtown typhus outbreak
Ex-LAPD commander says she was fired because she's a woman
911 CALL: Audio played in court as 'master herbalist' stands trial in boy's death
Mountain High gets heaviest snowfall in decade
WATCH: SoCal girl on heart donor list gets 'Star Wars' surprise from doctor
Show More
City Council to vote on resolution declaring LA a 'sanctuary city'
Albert Finney, star of 'Tom Jones,' dies at 82
New suicide prevention center opens doors in Century City
2 DTLA buildings to be considered for Historic-Cultural Monuments list
National Enquirer defends actions, will investigate Bezos allegations
More News