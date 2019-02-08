5 music events to check out in Los Angeles this weekend

Eric Tessmer

If you love to take advantage of the music offerings near you, this weekend offers several great reasons to leave the house.From guitarist Eric Tessmer to an R&B silent party, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.---Guitarist Eric Tessmer comes to the El Cid stage, with opening act Nancy Wilson. Tessmer was named 2017-2018 Best Guitarist at the Austin Music Awards. His most recent single, "Good So Bad," was released in October 2018.Friday, February 8, 7-10 p.m.El Cid, 4212 Sunset Blvd.$10Australian musicians and business partners Alex Cameron, a singer-songwriter, and Roy Molloy, a saxophonist, bring their irresistible rock and roll duo act to Pico Union Project.Friday, February 8, 8 p.m.Pico Union Project, 1153 Valencia St.$25Powerhouse trio Puss N Boots comes to the Lodge Room Highland Park. Norah Jones, Catherine Popper and Sasha Dobson have been playing together as an alternative country band for over a decade. Their debut album, "No Fools, No Fun," was released in 2014.Saturday, February 9, 7 p.m.Lodge Room Highland Park, 104 N. Ave. 56th.$25Get your groove on at Treehouse Rooftop Lounge for the Safari reggaeton and hip-hop party. Expect fun surprises from guest DJs. The dress code calls for no hats.Saturday, February 9, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.Treehouse Rooftop Lounge, 686 N. Spring St.Free (RSVP); $5 (Early Bird - Guaranteed Entry); $15 (Skip The Line - Express)It's an Urban Fetes R&B silent party. Choose your favorite old school jams and new hits from three live DJs. This event is for ages 21 and over.Saturday, February 9, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.The Marke, 3311 S. Main St.$10 (Early Bird); $12 (2 Tickets for Price of 1 (Flash Sale)). More ticket options available.