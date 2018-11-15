5 primo film events in Los Angeles this weekend

'Mandy' on The Montalban rooftop

Looking to kick back and enjoy a fresh film this weekend?When it comes to movies, there's plenty to get you off the couch. From a thrilling rooftop screening to an indigenous filmmaker showcase, read on for the weekend's top film events to add to you calendar.---Friday night, swing by the historic and world famous Montalban Theater for a screening of Mandy -- a 2018 thriller starring Nicholas Cage and Andrea Riseborough.Enjoy city views from the The Montalban rooftop, while indulging in treats courtesy of Umami Burger, craft beer, wine and signature cocktails like the Ramos Sangria.Friday, November 16, 8-11 p.m.The Montalban Theatre, 1615 Vine St.$18-$50In need of a good laugh?Head over to the Vista Theatre this Friday night for a midnight screening of "Planes, Trains, and Automobiles" -- a classic comedy featuring two middle-aged men (John Candy and Steve Martin) who are trying to get home to their families for Thanksgiving.Friday, November 16, 11:59 p.m.- Saturday, November 17, 2:30 a.m.Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive.$12.75-$20Return to the Vista Theatre this Saturday for a matinee showing of The Adventures of Robin Hood, directed by Michael Curtis and starring Errol Flynn.This 35mm film released in 1938 follows the loveable rogue Robin Hood as he romances the beautiful Maid Marion and fights against royal corruption.Saturday, November 17, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive.$12.75 (Budget Special)Join the NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) fall film festival for InFocus -- a showcase of films by indigenous filmmakers from across the U.S., Canada and New Zealand.Guests will enjoy a feature film focused on "the unraveling of a millennial relationship in the shadow of the Trump era," as well as a series of shorts tackling familial struggles, identity explorations, the meaning of home, and more diverse topics. An audience Q&A and reception will follow each program, and an after-party will close out the event.Saturday, November 17, 4-11:30 p.m.South Park Center, 1149 S. Hill St.$5-$15Last but not least, swing by the Vista one more time for a midnight screening of "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" -- the epic conclusion to Peter Jackson's action-packed trilogy.Saturday, November 17, 11:59 p.m.- Sunday, November 18, 3 a.m.Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive$12.75-$32.75