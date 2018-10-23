SOCIETY

5 tickets sold in SoCal get 5 out of 6 numbers in Mega Millions drawing

A Mega Millions ticket is shown in this undated file photo.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A handful of lucky players matched five out of the six numbers in a massive Mega Millions drawing, and five of those tickets were sold in Southern California.

While the California Lottery tweeted out that there were no $1.6 billion jackpot winners in the state, eight lucky people still get a big cash prize.

The tickets in the Southland were sold in Rancho Cucamonga (Castle Liquor - 8655 19th St.), San Diego, Chatsworth (7-Eleven, 20871 Lassen St.), Arcadia (Chevron, 11 E. Live Oak Ave.) and Norwalk (Circle K - 13041 Rosecrans Ave.), according to the California Lottery. The other tickets were sold in San Luis Obispo, Stockton and San Francisco.



It's not clear yet how much those tickets are worth.

The winning numbers were: 5-28-62-65-70 Mega Ball: 5.

If there are no jackpot winners in other states, the pot will swell to an estimated $2 billion.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylotterymega millionsfinancemoneygamblingu.s. & worldRancho CucamongaSan DiegoChatsworthArcadiaNorwalkLos AngelesSan Bernardino CountyLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
LAPD assistant chief announces retirement
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Sandra Day O'Connor says she has 'beginning stages of dementia'
More Society
Top Stories
Winning ticket sold in SC for $1.6B Mega Millions
Dodgers lose 8-4 against Red Sox in World Series Game 1
Person shot, killed on sidewalk in Baldwin Hills
Small plane crashes on 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills
Man shot, killed in possible carjacking in Woodland Hills
Video shows moment plane crashes on 101 Freeway
PHOTOS: Small plane crash on 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills
UC medical workers on 3-day strike to protest stalled contract talks
Show More
Police searching for gunman in fatal Mid-City shooting
Britney Spears' hit '...Baby One More Time' turns 20
Rapper Jon James killed while performing stunt on wing of plane
Kids hurt in South LA hit-run that stemmed from suspects evading police
Alleged gang members charged in home invasion robberies
More News