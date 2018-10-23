LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A handful of lucky players matched five out of the six numbers in a massive Mega Millions drawing, and five of those tickets were sold in Southern California.
While the California Lottery tweeted out that there were no $1.6 billion jackpot winners in the state, eight lucky people still get a big cash prize.
The tickets in the Southland were sold in Rancho Cucamonga (Castle Liquor - 8655 19th St.), San Diego, Chatsworth (7-Eleven, 20871 Lassen St.), Arcadia (Chevron, 11 E. Live Oak Ave.) and Norwalk (Circle K - 13041 Rosecrans Ave.), according to the California Lottery. The other tickets were sold in San Luis Obispo, Stockton and San Francisco.
It's not clear yet how much those tickets are worth.
The winning numbers were: 5-28-62-65-70 Mega Ball: 5.
If there are no jackpot winners in other states, the pot will swell to an estimated $2 billion.