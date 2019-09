Eyewitness This: 6 in 10 fearful of mass shooting; majority support expanded background checks, poll finds

An ABC News/Washington Post poll shows what Americans think about gun laws, and their fears of mass shootings in their communities.Nearly 90% of people surveyed said they support expanding background checks for all gun purchases, while 56% said they supports banning the sale of assault weapons. Six out of 10 people said they are worried about a mass shooting in their community.There is also especially broad support for improved mental health monitoring and treatment. Seventy-six percent of participants think those kinds of programs would reduce mass shootings.For the full survey, click here