Society

6 stories of friendship to celebrate International Friendship Day

We've compiled some inspiring stories of friendship that we hope brighten your day.
By Molly Fish
July 30th is International Friendship Day and we're celebrating with some of our favorite stories through the years.

In a world rife with so much conflict, International Friendship Day was started in 2011 by the UN General Assembly in an effort to unite people of different cultures. It is an effort to inspire peace and a sense of community throughout our diverse world.

This year, the official United Nations Twitter account is viewing Friendship Day through the lens of coronavirus and social distancing. They tweeted, "Thursday is #FriendshipDay! Physical distancing during #COVID19 does not have to mean social or emotional isolation. Connect with your friends, be kind. We are in this together -- & we will get through this together."

Below are some beautiful stories to inspire you on International Friendship Day:



WATCH: Video of toddler 'besties' running toward each other, hugging in NYC goes viral
EMBED More News Videos

Two toddlers in New York City are warming hearts all over Facebook after one dad posted a video of these two "besties."



Grandma who invited wrong teen to Thanksgiving shares 4th holiday with him

EMBED More News Videos

You may remember when an Arizona grandmother's texts accidentally reached the phone of a teen she didn't know back in 2016. That sparked a thanksgiving friendship between the unlikely pair -- and a yearly tradition that's still going strong.



Toddler befriends widowed WWII veteran
EMBED More News Videos

Despite a 90-year age difference, Lakewood toddler Tovi and WWII veteran Jack are the best of friends.



Disabled puppy and pigeon become besties at rescue shelter, becoming an internet sensation
EMBED More News Videos

They are the cutest thing. A pigeon that can't fly become best friends with a puppy that can't walk at a rescue shelter in Rochester, New York.



Best friends learn they are sisters after 17 years
EMBED More News Videos

They were always told they look and act like sisters. Last week, they learned they actually are. Community Journalist Matteo breaks it down.



Orphans who were best friends in China share tear-jerking reunion
EMBED More News Videos

A little boy and a little girl who grew up together in a Chinese orphanage shared a tear-jerking reunion.



Looking for more feel good stories? Check out our All Good News page for more!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyrelationshipsunited nationscute animalsfamilysiblingsall good news
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4.2 quake hits near Pacoima area, USGS says
Obama's full eulogy for Rep. John Lewis: WATCH
Councilman wants LA to cite people who refuse to wear masks
California Pizza Kitchen files for bankruptcy
Why are EDD benefits being cut off after only a few weeks?
Pres. Trump offers to pay for Vanessa Guillen's funeral
Garcetti expects COVID-19 fight to last through mid-2021
Show More
3 former presidents mourn John Lewis at funeral in Atlanta
Former presidential candidate Herman Cain dies after COVID battle
Stepfather arrested after boy dies in apparent drug overdose
Trump floats November election delay, but it won't happen
Lakers and Clippers to resume coronavirus-interrupted seasons
More TOP STORIES News