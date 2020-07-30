6 stories of friendship to celebrate International Friendship Day

In a world rife with so much conflict, International Friendship Day was started in 2011 by the UN General Assembly in an effort to unite people of different cultures. It is an effort to inspire peace and a sense of community throughout our diverse world.
This year, the official United Nations Twitter account is viewing Friendship Day through the lens of coronavirus and social distancing. They tweeted, "Thursday is #FriendshipDay! Physical distancing during #COVID19 does not have to mean social or emotional isolation. Connect with your friends, be kind. We are in this together -- & we will get through this together."
Below are some beautiful stories to inspire you on International Friendship Day:
WATCH: Video of toddler 'besties' running toward each other, hugging in NYC goes viral
Grandma who invited wrong teen to Thanksgiving shares 4th holiday with him
Toddler befriends widowed WWII veteran
Disabled puppy and pigeon become besties at rescue shelter, becoming an internet sensation
Best friends learn they are sisters after 17 years
Orphans who were best friends in China share tear-jerking reunion