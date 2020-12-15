society

6-year-old girl battling brain cancer passes away weeks before Christmas

FRESNO, Calif. -- A little Central Valley girl who was battling a terminal illness has passed away.

6-year-old Arianna was diagnosed in July with a brain tumor and her diagnosis was so severe her family knew she may not be around for Christmas Day this year.

The community spread early Christmas magic for the young girl and her family last month so she could celebrate her favorite holiday.

RELATED: 6-year-old terminally ill girl has Christmas wish fulfilled at Woodward Park

An event was set up in late November at Woodward Park so she could meet Santa Claus and have festive fun with her family.

On Monday, her family said she had passed away.

Arianna's brain tumor is called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, or DIPG.

RELATED: 6-year-old Fresno girl diagnosed with rare brain cancer

It's a rare and aggressive form of cancer that left Arianna unable to stand on her own.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnohealthsocietychristmascancer
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
Houston breakdancers prepare to compete against the best in Olympics
Drive-thru holiday light show is home to world's largest light tunnel
Sugar Land ballpark shines bright with 3 million lights for holidays
VIDEO: Chapman students surprise professor over Zoom
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Strain grows on LA hospitals even as first COVID-19 vaccines are distributed
Crime victims' families lash out at new LA County DA
1 killed in road rage shooting on 15 Fwy in Ontario
Mitch McConnell congratulates Joe Biden as president-elect
WATCH TODAY: Newsom gives morning COVID-19 update
LA, Long Beach school districts make changes amid COVID surge
FDA posts positive analysis of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Show More
Dems resigned to dropping local aid from COVID-19 stimulus bill
37 VA sites to receive COVID-19 vaccines as early as Tuesday
Black woman praised as key scientist behind COVID-19 vaccine
LA nurse among 1st in CA to receive COVID-19 vaccine
Barstow Community Hospital at nearly twice its capacity
More TOP STORIES News