7-year-old in domestic violence shelter asks Santa for better dad

FORT WORTH, Texas -- A 7-year-old's heartbreaking letter to Santa has gone viral after he described his family's situation during the holidays.The boy's mother found the letter in his backpack during their stay at a domestic violence shelter. His tearful letter describes how he is scared of his dad."We had to leave our house. Dad was mad," he wrote. "I'm still nervous."In his letter, the 7-year-old asked Santa for some books and for a "very, very good dad."Donations have poured into the shelter since the letter went viral. He now has some new books and a safer place for the holidays.