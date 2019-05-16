military

71 percent of young people are ineligible to join military - Pentagon data

A staggering 71 percent of young people are ineligible to join the military, according to 2017 Pentagon data.

The main reasons most 17-to-24 year olds cannot qualify include obesity, lack of a high school diploma, or having a criminal record.

Recruiters say this could be a risk for our national security. Officials say it's also an issue for businesses in general because the vast majority of that age group is not eligible for many jobs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyobesityhigh schoolmilitaryu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MILITARY
Trump asks Americans to 'stay true to our cause'
Trump vows July 4 'show of a lifetime' as protesters gather
Signs warn of fireworks around veterans with PTSD
1st woman to lead Army infantry division wants to encourage, empower
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News