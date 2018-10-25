72-foot Hawaiian canoe docks in Redondo Beach

The Hikianalia has docked in Redondo Beach. The 72-foot canoe is on a 2,800-mile journey from Hawaii and down the California coastline.The vessel is powered by wind and sun. Solar panels provide power for the canoe's onboard computers and electric motors.Wind fills the sails to propel the canoe across the Pacific. Now, the crew of the Hikianalia wants to fill people's minds with knowledge about sustainability.At each stop, the nine-person crew teaches onlookers about Hawaiian culture. The boat's next stop will be Catalina Island.The Hikianalia was launched in 2012 and is the sister boat of the famous Hklea.