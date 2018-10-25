SOCIETY

72-foot Hawaiian canoe docks in Redondo Beach

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
The Hikianalia has docked in Redondo Beach. The 72-foot canoe is on a 2,800-mile journey from Hawaii and down the California coastline.


The vessel is powered by wind and sun. Solar panels provide power for the canoe's onboard computers and electric motors.

Wind fills the sails to propel the canoe across the Pacific. Now, the crew of the Hikianalia wants to fill people's minds with knowledge about sustainability.

At each stop, the nine-person crew teaches onlookers about Hawaiian culture. The boat's next stop will be Catalina Island.

The Hikianalia was launched in 2012 and is the sister boat of the famous Hklea.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
society
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Halloween on a Saturday? Why some people want to move the holiday
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Sweet surprise: Students sign 'Happy Birthday' for deaf custodian
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
More Society
Top Stories
Durst ordered to stand trial for murder in LA
Dodgers return to LA ahead of World Series Game 3
Shoplifting suspect fires gun in IE market
Police chase ends with PIT maneuver in North Hollywood
Beloved grandmother killed in hit-and-run in Orange
Street artist covers Mid-City house with Dodger Blue, player murals
2 die after falling from overlook in Yosemite National Park
Package addressed to Maxine Waters in LA contained explosive device
Show More
Teen arrested after alleged threat to shoot up Beaumont High School
Probe of bomb packages focusing on Florida, sources tell AP
Dodgers vs. Red Sox: World Series Game 3 preview
Dodgers rally cat named Milo Kitty is team's No. 1 feline fan
Sweet surprise: Students sign 'Happy Birthday' for deaf custodian
More News