Society

9-year-old girl with cerebral palsy shares moment with Chewbacca at Disneyland

FRESNO, Calif. -- A young girl from Fresno had a special experience during a recent trip to Star Wars Land when she got up close and personal with a one-of-a-kind wookie.

Chewbacca surprised the guests as they entered the theme park last month.

Nine-year-old Kathryn's family tells Action News their daughter has cerebral palsy and visual impairment.

They shared a video with Action News as Chewbacca let their daughter pet all his fur during their trip to Anaheim.

The Fresno family says the Star Wars character stopped them as soon as they walked into the park to make sure he could say hello to Kathryn.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyanaheimdisneydisneylandcerebral palsy
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County homeless count continues in Santa Monica
3 US firefighters killed while battling Australian wildfires
DACA recipient reaches $19K settlement with Laguna Beach over ICE hold
Fans greet Galaxy's newest star, 'Chicharito,' at LAX
1 killed, 1 critically wounded in Long Beach shooting
Man caught on video attempting to violently break into IE home
Trader Joe's returns to selling 'Two-Buck Chuck' for $1.99
Show More
SoFi Stadium in Inglewood nears completion for Rams, Chargers
Family demands charges in fatal police shooting in Gardena
1 dead after 8 people shot in downtown Seattle, police say
LA County gets new power to investigate LASD
4 dead after plane crashes near Corona Municipal Airport
More TOP STORIES News