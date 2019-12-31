AAA offering free tow rides for members to get home safely on New Year's Eve in SoCal

New Year's Eve is a big night to raise a glass to celebrate, and for those who are drinking, AAA wants to help keep you safe.The company is offering its annual Tipsy Tow service to members in an effort to cut down on drunken driving.The deal is good for a one-way, one-time ride for only the driver and a tow for the vehicle for up to 7 miles. The program starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 6 a.m.There are several other services to help you get home without getting behind the wheel.For those planning for a night on the town in Los Angeles, Metro is offering free rides on its buses and trains from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 2 a.m. Wednesday.If you're partying in Orange County, you can get a $10 Lyft coupon by using the code "OCNYE" between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m.The Orange County Transportation Authority is providing free bus rides between 6 p.m. and 2:30 a.m.The California Highway Patrol is also urging people who are going out to make sure to arrange a sober ride home.A 30-hour maximum enforcement period starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday, with more officers on the roads checking for impaired, speeding or otherwise unsafe drivers.Officials warn you should also be careful walking near roads.New numbers from the Los Angeles Police Department reveal deadly crashes have gone up by more than one-third over the past five years, and many involve pedestrians.