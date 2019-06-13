Society

ABC News anchor embracing natural hair on TV, helping women to #FreeTheCurls

An ABC news anchor is making waves, as you will, and shattering industry standards with something that may seem simple and basic - wearing her natural hair on the air.

Janai Norman is the co-anchor of ABC News' World News Now.

When she started her career, Janai straightened her hair, which had been the industry standard - until now.

"To free my curls, I first had to free my mind. That may sound like an overstatement, but really," she said.

Now, she's behind the #FreeTheCurls movement.

When she was pregnant, she says she started wearing wigs at work to protect her natural hair.

"The first time I anchored the overnight show, the hairstylist convinced me to unbraid my hair and to wear my natural hair on-air as it was. The feedback that morning was fantastic," said Norman.

Rocking her natural hair, Janai is inspiring, empowering and liberating others to do the same.

She knows...many women in many industries are facing the same struggle.

"I hope she feels like, hey, if she can, I can, too," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhairabc newstrendingbig talkers
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
Show More
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
More TOP STORIES News