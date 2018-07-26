EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (KABC) --ABC7 Cool Kid Ronnie Cornelius has dealt with personal tragedy yet maintains a positive outlook and works to make a difference in his community.
Ronnie, who is 18 now, was just 9 when his dad suffered a fatal heart attack.
From then on, Ronnie was raised by his aunt Carol. But she suffered her own medical scare when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
A social worker told him about the organization Walk With Sally.
The El Segundo-based nonprofit connects mentors with children and families who are facing cancer. Ronnie has been paired with his mentor Scott the past four years.
And he's even volunteered as a junior mentor himself - while also offering his skills as a photographer.
Ronnie has received a college scholarship from the nonprofit. This weekend, he and his mentor are receiving a big award at their annual fundraiser.
His aunt couldn't be more proud. She describes the budding photographer as a kid who never says no.
He admits it hasn't been easy. His advice to others is to never give up.
"It's all going to be OK," Ronnie says. "You'll get through this. Never let your emotions be bottled up inside of you, you've got to let them out."
Info on how to nominate an ABC7 Cool Kid is available here.