ABC7 hosts 'Race and Coronavirus: Taking Action Against Anti-Asian Bias'

On Thursday, Eyewitness News hosted the livestream event "Race and Coronavirus: Taking Action Against Anti-Asian Bias."
The discussion was hosted by ABC7's David Ono. Joining were these experts:
RESOURCES
To report hate crimes: https://www.adl.org/take-action
To take action against anti-Asian hate related to COVID-19: https://p2a.co/QPlpnuy
Tell your story. Help track anti-Asian hate: https://www.standagainsthatred.org/
View the Anti-Defamation League's H.E.A.T. (Hate, Extremism, Antisemitism, Terrorism) map: https://www.adl.org/education-and-resources/resource-knowledge-base/adl-heat-map
Read about Sinophobia amid the COVID-19 pandemic: https://www.adl.org/blog/coronavirus-sinophobia
Lesson plan: Coronavirus and Infectious Racism https://www.adl.org/education/educator-resources/lesson-plans/coronavirus-and-infectious-racism
Blog: Reports of Anti-Asian Assaults, Harassment and Hate Crimes Rise as Coronavirus Spreads https://www.adl.org/blog/reports-of-anti-asian-assaults-harassment-and-hate-crimes-rise-as-coronavirus-spreads