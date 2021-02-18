Race and Culture

ABC7 hosts 'Race and Coronavirus: Taking Action Against Anti-Asian Bias'

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- You've seen the jarring headlines, especially in recent weeks: Violent, racist attacks against Asian-Americans right here in California.

On Thursday, Eyewitness News hosted the livestream event "Race and Coronavirus: Taking Action Against Anti-Asian Bias."

The discussion was hosted by ABC7's David Ono. Joining were these experts:

  • Tamlyn Tomita, actress and activist

  • Bing Chen, founder of Gold House, a nonprofit that provides support to the Asian and Pacific Islander populations around the world

  • Jeffrey Abrams, with the Anti-Defamation League of Los Angeles

  • Connie Chung Joe, CEO of Asian Americans Advancing Justice


    • RESOURCES

    To report hate crimes: https://www.adl.org/take-action
    To take action against anti-Asian hate related to COVID-19: https://p2a.co/QPlpnuy
    Tell your story. Help track anti-Asian hate: https://www.standagainsthatred.org/
    View the Anti-Defamation League's H.E.A.T. (Hate, Extremism, Antisemitism, Terrorism) map: https://www.adl.org/education-and-resources/resource-knowledge-base/adl-heat-map
    Read about Sinophobia amid the COVID-19 pandemic: https://www.adl.org/blog/coronavirus-sinophobia
    Lesson plan: Coronavirus and Infectious Racism https://www.adl.org/education/educator-resources/lesson-plans/coronavirus-and-infectious-racism
    Blog: Reports of Anti-Asian Assaults, Harassment and Hate Crimes Rise as Coronavirus Spreads https://www.adl.org/blog/reports-of-anti-asian-assaults-harassment-and-hate-crimes-rise-as-coronavirus-spreads
