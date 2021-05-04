ABC7 Salutes: Army specialist from Iran becomes American citizen

DOWNTOWN LA (KABC) -- This is army specialist Vahid Afsharzadeh, he was born in Iran but on Monday he became an American citizenVahid came to America at 20 years old to pursue his electrical engineering degree at Cal State Long Beach. After graduating from CSULB, he made the choice to join the army."When I became a permanent resident I wanted to give back what I had been given to the country," said Vahid Afsharzadeh an Army specialist. "And as an immigrant it's a source of pride for me to wear the uniform."Vahid says it feels great to be an American citizen."Just it's a great feeling to be a part of this nation greatest nation in the world," said Afsharzadeh. "And I'm so proud I worked so hard for it to be here."Vahid says becoming an American citizen is a huge source of pride for him and his family, especially his father."He was really supportive, to come to this country, get an education, and also joining the military he supported me," said Afsharzadeh.Vahid plans on continuing his service with the military and upon graduating from his masters program wants to become an Army officer. He says for anyone immigrating to the United States to work hard and your dream can come true too."It might be tough at first being an immigrant and then get settled in it's going to take a while," said Afsharzadeh. "Just keep dreaming and keep working hard and hopefully your dreams can come true."