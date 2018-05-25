ABC7 SALUTES

ABC7 Salutes photographer who preserves legacies of World War II veterans

EMBED </>More Videos

Preserving the legacies of World War II soldiers is the mission of photographer Zach Coco. (KABC)

By
Preserving the legacies of World War II soldiers is the mission of photographer Zach Coco. He wants to make sure their stories of bravery and sacrifice are never forgotten.

Even before you enter his home, you see the pride that Paul Martinez has for serving his country. A brass plaque with an American eagle and military insignia graces is front door.

"Besides my family, that's the best thing I ever did," Martinez said.

With less than 3 percent of World War II veterans still living, photographer Coco wants to capture as many stories still left to tell.

"My goal is to try to interview and photograph as many World War II veterans as I can. This project is a legacy preservation project. I want to make sure that the sacrifices that they made are not forgotten," Coco said.

Martinez looks at photos and recounts the horrors faced on the battlefield.

"I lost three of my closest buddies in that operation," he said. "Actually, right now, I think I'm the only guy out of our company that's left."

Coco says the passage of years is a big part of his motivation to continue the work of documenting these important stories.

"Time is the biggest obstacle right now to make sure that we preserve their stories," Coco said.

Although Coco has interviewed over 70 veterans so far, he plans to keep going until he has interviewed every last surviving veteran of World War II.

Coco explains that his grandfather is his inspiration for the project.

"He was a veteran of World War II, in the Navy," he said. "And he passed away a few years ago, and I never really seized the moment to capture his story, so I want to make sure that I can preserve as many memories and sacrifices that these men and women made to ensure our freedom today."

Right now, Coco's nonprofit, which is called Pictures for Heroes, has been focused on capturing World War II-era veterans in Southern California.

But his goal is to raise enough funds to be able to expand and interview veterans all across the country. He hopes by fundraising through a GoFundMe, he'll be able to accomplish this goal.

It's a mission he plans to take on as a tribute to his grandfather.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyABC7 Salutesveteransphotography
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC7 SALUTES
Pechanga Resort and Casino hiring veterans, service dogs as security officers
'Homes for our Troops' builds adapted homes for injured SoCal vets
New therapies help veterans with PTSD who can't sleep
Man uses DNA swab to ID uncle killed in Pearl Harbor
ABC7 Salutes veterans getting help at large job fair in Pomona
More ABC7 Salutes
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News