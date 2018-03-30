ABC7 SALUTES

ABC7 Salutes Roof Deployment Project keeping veterans warm, dry

EMBED </>More Videos

The Roof Deployment Project is keeping one local veteran warm and dry.

By
TEMECULA, Calif. (KABC) --
For some time U.S. Army veteran Mitch Hawthorne's roof hasn't exactly kept him dry. Every room inside his Temecula house has water damage in the ceiling from a leaky roof.

But under clear, blue skies, Hawthorne is hoping to never have to worry about those problems again.

Thanks to Habitat for Humanity and a group of local contractors, he'll soon have a brand new roof.

"I just feel so fortunate at this point, it's kind of a surprise to me," he said.

It's called the Roof Deployment Project.

"I think it's been two or three years. We've partnered with our platinum contractors, which are the elite contractors in our community, and Habitat for Humanity last year identified veterans, and the whole premise is to give back to those who've given so much for our nation," said Kevin Yates, sales manager at Owens Corning.

Hawthorne isn't disabled and has been out of the Army for more than 30 years. In fact, he wondered whether he should even apply for the new roof.

"Most veterans don't, I think, feel like they deserve it," Hawthorne said. "There are some who gave so much more than I did, so I didn't want to take from them, but they said if you don't do it, it's kind of use it or lose it, so I said let's just do it."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyABC7 Salutesmilitaryconstructionfeel goodveteranveteransRiverside CountyTemecula
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC7 SALUTES
Pechanga Resort and Casino hiring veterans, service dogs as security officers
'Homes for our Troops' builds adapted homes for injured SoCal vets
New therapies help veterans with PTSD who can't sleep
Man uses DNA swab to ID uncle killed in Pearl Harbor
ABC7 Salutes veterans getting help at large job fair in Pomona
More ABC7 Salutes
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News