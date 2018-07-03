An army of volunteers spent the week before the Fourth of July helping out a war hero.His name is Edward Horne and he desperately needed repairs on his Inglewood home. The volunteers fixed up his AC, windows, the walkway in front of his home and debris was removed in the backyard."We believe that every veteran deserves a safe and healthy home," said Jed Davis, CEO of HomeStrong USA.With donations from State Farm and the Home Depot Foundation, HomeStrong USA is leading the effort and making $15,000 in improvements to Horne's home."You can see that he cared. He loved what he was doing and he was grateful to be able to give back to the veterans. That was the best part," wife Bettie Horne said.Horne received a Purple Heart and Bronze Star during the Vietnam War and continues to struggle with PTSD."They saw fit that I was brave and saved enough soldiers and kept from getting overran. They awarded me a Bronze Star," he said.His wife added that despite her husband being wounded during a battle, he crawled through a small space to get to his fellow service members and give them ammunition to win the fight.His story encouraged many volunteers to help fix up his home."It was important for me to come out and participate to give back to Mr. Horne and Ms. Bettie and to make sure that they feel safe, secure and protected in their home," said Florence Harrison, with State Farm.The Hornes said they're blessed and grateful for all of the hard work."And I've got a man in uniform," Bettie said with a smile.