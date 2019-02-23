ABC7 SALUTES

ABC7 Salutes: West Los Angeles VA building to become homeless housing for veterans

EMBED </>More Videos

An organization is planning a full-scale neighborhood for homeless veterans on the 330-acre West Los Angeles VA campus, with 1,200 units made up of renovated buildings and new construction.

By
WEST LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Michael Stewart, 61, served in the Navy working on submarines for nearly 10 years. But since he left the service in 1987, he's had a difficult time maintaining a job and has ended up homeless.

"A homeless person has no stability. Today, well, I might be around the corner from a job, but if there's no purpose in going around that corner, I'll never know the job is there," Stewart said.

Thanks to U.S. vets, Stewart has a temporary roof over his head and the supportive services available to find that job. But thousands of L.A. County's homeless population are veterans, just like Stewart, with no place to go.

"There are a lot of veterans even with housing vouchers who can't find housing so the housing crisis in L.A. is very acute, the rents are really high," said Steve Peck, president and CEO of U.S. Vets.

That's where the West L.A. Veterans Collective comes in, made up of U.S. vets, Thomas Safran & Associates and Century Housing. They're planning a full-scale neighborhood for homeless vets on the 330-acre West L.A. VA campus. There's been a commitment of 1,200 units made up of renovated buildings and new construction.

"It's been so sad to me to see it not be developed and not be occupied. This building I understand hasn't been occupied for five years," said Tom Safran, chair of Safran & Associates.

In addition to housing, this renovated section of the VA will include supportive services to help veterans find a job, assist those with mental health issues and provide a place for veterans to build a community.

"Mostly, it's for those veterans who can't create a real social network out in the community. This will be a real close knit community by the time we finish," Peck said.

The first renovated housing is scheduled to open in two years with funding coming from the city, county and the federal government.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhomelessveteransABC7 SalutesmilitaryhousingWest Los AngelesLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC7 SALUTES
ABC7 salutes: Military family charity hoping to get new vans
IE Marine with cancer helping other vets through music
"Sgt. Will Gardner" shows struggles veterans have when they return home
SoCal veteran teaches kids discipline in leadership academy
More ABC7 Salutes
SOCIETY
2 men released from prison with help from Loyola Law School students
Jurors gather to honor Gabriel Fernandez at Palmdale school
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Eyewitness This: Surprise SoCal snow, storms dent drought, plus 'Space Jam 2'
More Society
Top Stories
Jurors gather to honor Gabriel Fernandez at Palmdale school
Oscars 2019: The who, what, when, where and how
La Crescenta family captures mountain lion lurking in backyard
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse, in police custody
RAT-TLED: Toilet rat leaves Hermosa residents feeling flushed
Italia Fest, Women In Film throw celebrations ahead of Oscars
Consumer Reports reveals top car picks for 2019
2 men released from prison with help from Loyola Law School students
Show More
Pistol-packing great-grandmother confronts intruder
Chris Burrous cause of death released
4 suspects sought in theft ring targeting SoCal cosmetics stores
Victorville teacher facing sexual abuse charges
Newsom orders DNA tests for inmate in 1983 Chino Hills murder case
More News