Gary Sinise leads team giving LAPD Officers new place to rest and recharge

ELYSIAN PARK (KABC) -- Thanks to the Gary Sinise Foundation, the Police Foundation, several businesses and numerous volunteers, Los Angeles Police 0fficers now have a place where they can rest and recharge between their now 12-hour-long shifts.

Officers may not be able to go home because they have high-risk relatives; here, they can rest, and have access to food, dry cleaning and even a barber.

In the past few weeks, the Gary Sinise Foundation's Emergency COVID-19 Combat Service has donated over four-thousand pieces of equipment to first responders across the country in need of protective gear and key sterilizing equipment.
