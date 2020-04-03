ELYSIAN PARK (KABC) -- Thanks to the Gary Sinise Foundation, the Police Foundation, several businesses and numerous volunteers, Los Angeles Police 0fficers now have a place where they can rest and recharge between their now 12-hour-long shifts.
Officers may not be able to go home because they have high-risk relatives; here, they can rest, and have access to food, dry cleaning and even a barber.
In the past few weeks, the Gary Sinise Foundation's Emergency COVID-19 Combat Service has donated over four-thousand pieces of equipment to first responders across the country in need of protective gear and key sterilizing equipment.
Gary Sinise leads team giving LAPD Officers new place to rest and recharge
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More