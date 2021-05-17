Society

Actor Ricky Schroder posts video of confrontation with Costco employee over mask requirement

EMBED <>More Videos

Actor Ricky Schroder posts mask confrontation with Costco employee

The latest mask guidance from the CDC has generated a fair amount of confusion and one actor took his frustrations to social media, posting a confrontation he had at a Southern California Costco.

Ricky Schroder, former "Silver Spoons" and "NYPD Blue" star, posted the exchange on his Facebook page.

"Why aren't you letting me in?" Schroder can be heard asking a Costco employee in the video.

"Because in the state of California and the county of Los Angeles and Costco...there's been no change to our mask policy," the employee replies.

"Yes there has been, didn't you see the news?" Schroder says in return.

New CDC guidance does not grant permission for widespread mask removal: Walensky
EMBED More News Videos

Martha Raddatz interviews Dr. Rochelle Walensky on "This Week."



In another part of the exchange, the actor continues to challenge the policy.

"You're going to listen to these people? They've destroyed our economy, they're destroying our culture, they're destroying our state," Schroder can be heard saying.

He later apologized.

Costco said it will allow members and guests who are fully vaccinated to enter its stores without a face mask. However, the new policy only applies if local regulations allow it. Several other businesses, including Target and Walmart, have announced similar policies.

Masks are still required in California and Los Angeles County.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeles countycaliforniacelebrityface maskactorcostco
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Palisades Fire continues to rage amid arson investigation
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
Target no longer requiring masks for fully vaccinated customers, workers
CA nurses pressuring state to reject CDC mask guidance
LA Mayor Garcetti extends hours at city-run vaccine sites
Miss Mexico wins Miss Universe contest
'Erratic' passenger on CA-bound flight forces early landing
Show More
Supreme Court to weigh rollback of abortion rights
Windows again shot out of cars on 91 freeway
Hollywood Bowl prepares for reopening with free concert
Pro-Israel rally held in Westwood
CDC director defends decision to ditch masks
More TOP STORIES News