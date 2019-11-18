ABC7 salutes

Ageless Aviation gives veterans once in a lifetime chance to take to the skies

By
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's been years since Army Private First Class Gordon Reynertson has been in a World War II plane.

He and other war veterans took flight from Van Nuys Airport, in a Boeing Stearman World War II biplane - a plane once used to train aviators for combat back in 1943.

"I'm just looking forward to getting into this thing and flying," said Reynertson
Reynertson knows it well from his time as a 19 year-old in France as an Army Private First Class.

"There was always one of these ahead of us whenever we went anywhere, because the Germans didn't bother them, they'd rather shoot at us," he said.

The flight was made possible by the Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation.

Pilot Mike Sommars is the volunteer captain taking veterans up.
"If I got paid to do this it wouldn't be any fun," Sommars said.

The veterans are between the ages of 87 to 97-years-old and live at the same retirement community in Glendale.

"They come back with all the stories," Sommars said. "And they are stories that they haven't even recalled."

"You sit there buckled up...when you're sitting you can't see anything because the nose is up," said Bob Wilkins, who was an Airman Second Class in the Air Force.

"Then when you take off...then everything just calms down, the noise quietens, and then they start doing a little maneuvering. And so you have a little more fun, it's a great experience," Wilkins said.
Each flight, lasts about 20 minutes.

"Great! It was fabulous. I could see stuff I never dreamt about," Reynertson said.

He said he wants to salute those who made it possible. "I want to thank them 1,000 times. It was really nice", he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyglendalevan nuyslos angeles countyabc7 salutesabc7 salutes
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC7 SALUTES
Army hero's remains returned to SoCal nearly 70 years after he went missing
SoCal veteran celebrates 100th birthday, still going strong
Get an up-close look at aviation history at Lyon Air Museum
Volunteers including veterans build playground in Anaheim
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police searching for gunman who shot at California family gathering
3 killed in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart
Dollar Tree may be selling unsafe drugs, cosmetics, FDA says
Most Hart District schools reopen in wake of Saugus High shooting
Student, 17, arrested for alleged threat against Riverside school
Wisconsin Popeyes brawl caught on camera; 7 workers fired
Masked suspects arrested for Ventura County store robbery
Show More
Vigil honors victims of Saugus High School shooting
Calif. sues e-cigarette maker Juul over ads and sales
'Any available unit citywide': Hectic moments as authorities respond to CA 'mass casualty' shooting
High school in La Habra closes amid threat investigation
Man arrested for allegedly impersonating police officer in Riverside
More TOP STORIES News