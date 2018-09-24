AIDS Walk Los Angeles in Downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Join ABC7 Eyewitness News Anchor Ellen Leyva as she leads the ABC7 team to walk for an AIDS-free generation on Sunday, Oct. 21, beginning at Grand Park and winding through downtown Los Angeles. Joining her will be other ABC7 Eyewitness News personalities and our team of Eyewitnesses.
AIDS Walk Los Angeles is the largest AIDS fundraising event in California, bringing 30,000 participants together annually to fight HIV/AIDS. The event raises millions each year, helping sustain APLA Health's prevention, care and advocacy programs for the thousands of men, women and families affected by the disease in Los Angeles County. Proceeds also benefit more than 20 other HIV/AIDS service organizations.
Since 1985, AIDS Walk Los Angeles has drawn over a half-million participants who have collectively raised more than $84 million. The event serves as a model of grassroots fundraising and community activism for organizations across the United States.
Sunday, Oct. 21
8:30 a.m. - Sign in
9:00 a.m. - Aerobic Warm-Up
9:15 a.m. - Opening ceremony
10 a.m. - Walk begins through downtown Los Angeles
12:00 p.m. - Finish Line Festivities and Food Truck Festival
12:30 p.m. - Post-Walk Show
AIDS Walk Los Angeles will start and end in Grand Park.
Distance - 10K - 6.2 miles
For more information or to register visit www.aidswalk.net or call (213) 201-WALK.