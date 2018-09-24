COMMUNITY

AIDS Walk Los Angeles in Downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Join ABC7 Eyewitness News Anchor Ellen Leyva as she leads the ABC7 team to walk for an AIDS-free generation on Sunday, Oct. 21, beginning at Grand Park and winding through downtown Los Angeles. Joining her will be other ABC7 Eyewitness News personalities and our team of Eyewitnesses.

AIDS Walk Los Angeles is the largest AIDS fundraising event in California, bringing 30,000 participants together annually to fight HIV/AIDS. The event raises millions each year, helping sustain APLA Health's prevention, care and advocacy programs for the thousands of men, women and families affected by the disease in Los Angeles County. Proceeds also benefit more than 20 other HIV/AIDS service organizations.

Since 1985, AIDS Walk Los Angeles has drawn over a half-million participants who have collectively raised more than $84 million. The event serves as a model of grassroots fundraising and community activism for organizations across the United States.

Sunday, Oct. 21
8:30 a.m. - Sign in
9:00 a.m. - Aerobic Warm-Up
9:15 a.m. - Opening ceremony
10 a.m. - Walk begins through downtown Los Angeles
12:00 p.m. - Finish Line Festivities and Food Truck Festival
12:30 p.m. - Post-Walk Show

AIDS Walk Los Angeles will start and end in Grand Park.
Distance - 10K - 6.2 miles

For more information or to register visit www.aidswalk.net or call (213) 201-WALK.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycommunityAIDSAIDS Walk
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY
Santa Monica opens 3rd universally accessible park
Redondo Beach considers smoking ban
POW! WOW! wins Putnam Award in Long Beach
ABC owned stations, Disney raise over $1 million for Hurricane Florence relief
More community
SOCIETY
VIDEO: Ballpark worker arrested after footage shows spitting on pizza
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Six Flags offers $300 prize for spending 30 hours in coffin
More Society
Top Stories
1 suspect shot, another arrested in Compton deputy-involved shooting
LeBron James talks strategy, decision to become a Laker
Armed robbers sought after violent home invasion in Studio City
Dallas police officer accused in neighbor's death fired
Police warn people to be wary of car-battery thieves across SoCal
Rosenstein remains in his post, will meet with Trump on Thursday
VIDEO: 7-year-old crushes national anthem at LA Galaxy game
Charlie Fire's containment climbs to 30 percent in Castaic
Show More
Authorities investigate string of gas station robberies in OC
Riverside Metrolink station stabbing suspect detained
Will Bill Cosby, 81, go to prison? A judge is set to decide
Petition calls for removal of Cosby's Walk of Fame star
Protesters push for better relief to help Puerto Rico after Maria
More News