AIDS Walk Los Angeles in Downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Join ABC7 Eyewitness News Anchor Ellen Leyva and the ABC7 - Disney Pride team as we fight for the health of all communities at AIDS Walk Los Angeles on Sunday, October 20.
ABC7 is a Grand Sponsor of the event for the 8th year, and we are proud to partner with Disney Pride and welcome our Circle of Eyewitnesses for this year's walk!
AIDS Walk Los Angeles is the largest AIDS fundraising event in California, bringing 30,000 participants together annually to fight HIV/AIDS. The event raises millions each year, helping sustain APLA Health's prevention, care and advocacy programs for the thousands of men, women and families affected by the disease in Los Angeles County. Proceeds also benefit more than 20 other HIV/AIDS service organizations.
Since 1985, AIDS Walk Los Angeles has drawn over a half-million participants who have collectively raised more than $88 million. The event serves as a model of grassroots fundraising and community activism for organizations across the United States.
We will be hosting an #abc7eyewitness meet-up before the event. We invite our team members to join us at 8:30am at our location in Grand Park, across from L.A. City Hall. We'll hang out with our team members and ABC7 anchors and reporters, taking pics and watching the opening ceremony together.
The 10K - 6.2 mile walk begins and ends at Grand Park, winding through the streets of historic downtown Los Angeles.
Sunday, Oct. 20
8:30am - General Sign-in
9:00am - Aerobic Warm Up
9:15am - Opening Ceremony
10:00am - Walk is underway
Click here to join team ABC7 - Disney Pride.
For more information on AIDS Walk Los Angeles, visit aidswalkla.org.
