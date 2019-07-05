Society

AIR7 HD captures aerial view of illegal fireworks across Southern California

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Check out the view from AIR7 HD as it flew above Los Angeles when the skies filled with fireworks on Fourth of July.

Some of the fireworks were legal, many were not.

Though the colorful fireworks illuminated the SoCal region, police are cracking down on people who set off illegal ones.



Offenders can face a $1,000 fine and possible jail time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeles county4th of julyfireworks
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest earthquake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News