Society
AIR7 HD captures aerial view of illegal fireworks across Southern California
KABC
By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Check out the view from AIR7 HD as it flew above Los Angeles when the skies filled with fireworks on Fourth of July.
Some of the fireworks were legal, many were not.
Though the colorful fireworks illuminated the SoCal region, police are cracking down on people who set off illegal ones.
Offenders can face a $1,000 fine and possible jail time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
los angeles county
4th of july
fireworks
