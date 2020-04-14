alex trebek

Alex Trebek memoir to debut July 21, just before he turns 80

NEW YORK -- Alex Trebek, who was diagnosed last year with stage four pancreatic cancer, has written a memoir.

Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday that "The Answer Is...: Reflections on My Life" will come out July 21, the day before his 80th birthday.

According to the publisher, the longtime "Jeopardy!" host will share "Illuminating personal anecdotes" along with thoughts on everything from his favorite guests to spirituality and philanthropy.

"I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year," Trebek writes in his book.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyentertainmentbookshollywoodtelevisionalex trebekjeopardy
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
ALEX TREBEK
Alex Trebek gives update on 1 year after cancer diagnosis
'Jeopardy! GOAT' trio react to the end of tournament
'Jeopardy!': See who takes home GOAT title in Game 4
Throwback: Jennings dethroned after 2004 'Jeopardy!' winning streak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Newsom to announce plan to reopen state amid COVID-19 crisis
3 IE churches sue Newsom over coronavirus restrictions
Obama endorses Biden's presidential campaign
California's tourism industry among hardest hit by COVID-19
Bishop who ignored social distancing guidelines dies of COVID-19
Surprise! Man waiting for stimulus check gets $8.2M
SoCal fabric stores see increased traffic amid demand for DIY masks
Show More
LAX turns into safe haven for homeless during COVID-19 crisis
'I was very confused': Mom sick with COVID-19 gives birth in coma
Who is not eligible to get a coronavirus stimulus check
Pastor cited for large gathering on Easter Sunday
Coronavirus updates: Gov. Newsom announces plans to ease 'Stay at Home' restrictions -- WATCH LIVE
More TOP STORIES News