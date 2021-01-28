Alhambra teen, 14, expected to become one of the youngest female Eagle Scouts ever

The teen could soon become one of the youngest female Eagle Scouts ever.
Evangelina is currently a freshman at Mark Keppel High School. She completed all of her requirements in less than two years and she's not done yet.
Evangelina is also a Girl Scout and she plans to earn her Gold Award, the highest rank available.
Way to go, Evangelina!
