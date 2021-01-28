Alhambra teen, 14, expected to become one of the youngest female Eagle Scouts ever

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=8099259" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lily Morse, 15, has become one of the first female Eagle Scouts in the nation. On average, 4 to 6% of Scouts attain this high honor.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6302509" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Student-athlete Isaiah Ginn graduated from Narbonne High School with perfect attendance from kindergarten through 12th grade.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6261016" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ashanti Palmer has never missed a day of school from Pre-K all the way through high school.

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) -- Congratulations are in order for 14-year-old Evangelina Wong of Alhambra! She is truly reaching for the stars.The teen could soon become one of the youngest female Eagle Scouts ever.Evangelina is currently a freshman at Mark Keppel High School. She completed all of her requirements in less than two years and she's not done yet.Evangelina is also a Girl Scout and she plans to earn her Gold Award, the highest rank available.Way to go, Evangelina!