Society

Alhambra teen, 14, expected to become one of the youngest female Eagle Scouts ever

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) -- Congratulations are in order for 14-year-old Evangelina Wong of Alhambra! She is truly reaching for the stars.

The teen could soon become one of the youngest female Eagle Scouts ever.

Evangelina is currently a freshman at Mark Keppel High School. She completed all of her requirements in less than two years and she's not done yet.

Evangelina is also a Girl Scout and she plans to earn her Gold Award, the highest rank available.

Way to go, Evangelina!

