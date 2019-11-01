Aliso Viejo students cut locks of hair at school assembly for good cause

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) -- St. Mary's School in Aliso Viejo held a school assembly where students donated their locks of hair for this good cause.
The school charity event will help Children With Hair Loss, an organization that provides human hair replacement for children facing medically-related hair loss. This includes kids battling childhood cancer.
"All of the hair that's collected today, large boxes you see, will be going to the organization," said Sharon Taylor, head of St. Mary's School.
There were more than three dozen volunteers, including parents, teachers and kids, donating to help fight cancer.
"I donated 8 inches of hair because I have relatives who have passed away from cancer," said student Natalie Ng.
Taylor said there's always a look of surprise, nerves and excitement before their haircut.
Park's Salon provided their stylists and offered a free styling for all participants.
"I feel like a small act of kindness makes a difference in somebody else's life," said Olivia Bryant, another student.
"I donated my hair to help someone feel normal going through the cancer treatment process," said Kendall Dowd, a parent.
Over the last 10 years, St. Mary's School has donated anywhere between 4-5,000 inches of hair.
"It's important for me to know that little girls who probably don't have hair can have that feeling of having hair," said student Teagan Domain.
Overall, participants said the event was empowering and promoted giving back to those in need.
"It makes me feel incredibly empowered, and I hope that if I ever have to fight this battle, that someone would do the same for me," Dowd said.
For more information, visit www.childrenwithhairloss.us.
